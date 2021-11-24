NFL Week 12: Patriots - Titans Injury Report

Official website of the New England Patriots

Seymour, Wilfork named Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists

Notebook: Henry, Patriots offense will keep chipping away

Three Patriots lead early Pro Bowl voting

Game Preview: Titans at Patriots

Bill Belichick 11/24: "They are a physical team in all three phases of the game"

WBZ's Game Day Forecast for Patriots vs. Titans

How the Patriots gave back this Thanksgiving

Carrying On: Through good times or bad, family keeps Harris on track

How to Watch/Listen: Titans at Patriots

Patriots sign punter Corliss Waitman to the practice squad

Red sleeves, red hot take: Matthew Judon hates macaroni and cheese

Notebook: Pats defense hopes for post-Thanksgiving peak

Pats-Colts primed for Saturday night slot

Patriots - Colts Week 15 Game Time and Date Announced

NFL Notes: Pats possibilities on the rise

Patriots Mailbag: Patriots fans thankful for huge AFC clash vs. Titans

Lawrence and Andrea Guy host baby shower for single mothers at Gillette Stadium

Sights and Sounds: Week 11 vs Atlanta Falcons

Mac Jones on WEEI 11/22: "You have to heighten your focus and really lock in"

The New England Patriots (7-4) and the Tennessee Titans (8-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 24, 2021

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (7-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
P Jake Bailey, Right Knee
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs
OT Trent Brown, Calf
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
RB Damien Harris, Neck
TE Hunter Henry, Neck
LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle
G Shaq Mason, Abdomen
TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.

TENNESSEE TITANS (8-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OLB Ola Adeniyi, Hamstring
WR A.J. Brown, Chest
G Nate Davis, Concussion
LB Rashaan Evans, Ankle
DL Naquan Jones Illness
OLB Harold Landry, Hamstring
LB David Long, Hamstring
RB Jeremy McNichols, Concussion
DL Teair Tart, Ankle
QB Logan Woodside, Illness

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
LB Jayon Brown, Quad
RB D'Onta Foreman, Tricep
CB Jackrabbit Jenkins, Chest
CB Greg Mabin, Ankle
G Rodger Saffold, Back

FULL AVAILABILITY
TE Geoff Swaim, Concussion

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Availability = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Availability = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

