NFL Week 12: Patriots - Titans Injury Report

The New England Patriots (7-4) and the Tennessee Titans (8-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 24, 2021
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (7-4)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
P Jake Bailey, Right Knee
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs
OT Trent Brown, Calf
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
RB Damien Harris, Neck
TE Hunter Henry, Neck
LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle
G Shaq Mason, Abdomen
TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin
FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.
TENNESSEE TITANS (8-3)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OLB Ola Adeniyi, Hamstring
WR A.J. Brown, Chest
G Nate Davis, Concussion
LB Rashaan Evans, Ankle
DL Naquan Jones Illness
OLB Harold Landry, Hamstring
LB David Long, Hamstring
RB Jeremy McNichols, Concussion
DL Teair Tart, Ankle
QB Logan Woodside, Illness
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
LB Jayon Brown, Quad
RB D'Onta Foreman, Tricep
CB Jackrabbit Jenkins, Chest
CB Greg Mabin, Ankle
G Rodger Saffold, Back
FULL AVAILABILITY
TE Geoff Swaim, Concussion
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Availability = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Availability = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play