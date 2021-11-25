Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Titans

Mac Jones, QB: As always this season, the Patriots rookie quarterback is a must-watch as he looks to extend the Patriots win streak. Last week, against the Falcons, Jones was once again efficient and avoided any game-changing mistakes though he did throw just his second interception in the last four games. The Titans defense has playmakers at all levels, including one of the best safety groups in the league, and they should provide the latest stiff test for Jones. He just needs to keep doing what he's been doing and the Patriots offense should be okay.

Hunter Henry, TE: Henry was kept out of the end zone against the Falcons but still has three touchdowns in his last three games as he's emerged as Jones' favorite red zone target. His importance to the offense seems to be growing each week, and his growing rapport with the rookie quarterback continues to show up. The Titans should make Henry a key part of their defensive gameplan, with safety Kevin Byard, one of the best coverage safeties in the NFL, playing a big role

Jonnu Smith, TE: Smith has 22 catches for 210 yards and a touchdown this season, while Josh McDaniels called this a "foundational" first year for the tight end. Against his former team, Smith will certainly be looking to make a significant impact and with Hunter Henry likely to draw a heavy amount of attention, it could open things up matchup-wise for Smith. He should be extremely familiar with the Titan defense and could see this game spark him on to a strong finish to the regular season.

Matthew Judon, LB: What hasn't been written or said about the impact Judon has had on the Patriots defense with his career-high 10.5 sacks and whopping 22 QB hits? With injuries hampering the Titans running and passing game it will put additional pressure on quarterback Ryan Tannehill and Judon should be able to capitalize, especially when the Titans end up in third-and-long.