Patriots Mailbag: Patriots fans thankful for huge AFC clash vs. Titans

How do our receivers stack up against the Titans secondary? What are the key matchups? - @Shreeshas2

The Titans are led at cornerback by Jackrabbit (fka Janoris) Jenkins, but he missed the game against the Texans after sustaining a chest injury last week in practice, and second-year cornerback Kristian Fulton as their primary outside cornerbacks. Chris Jackson has some inside/outside versatility, while rookie safety Elijah Molden mostly plays slot cornerback.

At safety, Kevin Byard is the leader of the secondary, and ranks out as PFF's number one safety, with excellent grades in coverage (90.7) and run defense (80.1). Amani Hooker is hitting his stride after missing multiple weeks in the middle of the season, and he comes in as the second-ranked safety by PFF behind Byard.

Jenkins' status will be something to monitor this week, but with the Patriots' balanced approach at receiver there isn't an easy place to start for the Titans. Jakobi Meyers against the rookie Molden could be a spot to exploit on third down, assuming Fulton is the primary guy on the outside who will be kept occupied by Nelson Agholor.

The real concern is how well the Patriots tight ends match up against the Titans safeties who are excellent in coverage. Hunter Henry's production has been key for the Patriots during their win streak, he will have his hands full with the combination of Byard and Hooker. -Mike Dussault

I saw the Titans described as 'banged up' against the Texans. For someone who doesn't really watch them much what are their key injuries? I know Henry and Julio Jones will be out. Anyone else? - @McResistor

Henry and Julio are good places to start, while Jackrabbit Jenkins is a player to watch this week whose availability could be in question and could challenge the Titans cornerback depth. But they've been dealing with guys in their secondary being in and out for most of the season. Pass rusher Bud Dupree landed on IR last week, while highly-rated rookie cornerback Caleb Farley also remains on IR.

While there's some good players out, none quite compare to Henry, who has come to be the key piece of their offense. It's a seismic shift without the big back in the game. -Mike Dussault

Which is Pats weakness right now? Everyone is talking about what they are doing great, what is the other side of that coin? - @ACobosA

I think a big part of this is that the Patriots have gotten good at hiding their weaknesses while they've also played a slate of teams that weren't necessarily set up to stress them where their depth could be an issue, at cornerback. Since allowing 445 passing yards to the Cowboys, the Pats gave up 237 to the Jets, 206 to the Chargers, and under 200 yards to the Panthers, Browns and Falcons. Of those wins, the Chargers is most impressive given their lethal combination of Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

The Patriots shut them down with great complementary football that started up front and continued with post-snap disguise that confounded Herbert.

This week, the Titans should follow a similar script to the teams they've played, especially without Henry or Julio Jones. But with two games against the pass-happy Bills looming, I'll be interested to see how well they matchup against a team with multiple threats that can spread them out and try to exploit their cornerback depth.