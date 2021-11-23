NFL Notes: Pats possibilities on the rise

Indy's Jonathan Taylor has been on a tear, topping 100 scrimmage yards in eight straight games. He destroyed the Bills on Sunday, accounting for five touchdowns in Indy's 41-15 romp. The Colts opened with a difficult schedule and sat at 3-5 with losses to Seattle, the Rams, at Baltimore and two against the Titans. But after an 0-3 start the Colts have won six of eight with both losses coming in overtime in games that they led in the closing seconds. Indy could be dangerous coming down the stretch. … Cam Newton played well in his return to the starting lineup, but there were still signs of things that plagued him when he was with the Patriots. He held the ball at times and took a damaging sack that ended the game on fourth down. He also misfired on a couple of earlier occasions when he underthrew open receivers. But Newton did complete 21 of 27 passes for 189 yards with a beautiful touchdown toss to Christian McCaffrey, and considering how little time he had to prepare it was an impressive performance. … After controlling the ball for over 39 minutes in a Monday night win over the Rams, San Francisco played keep away from the Jags on Sunday and held it for more than 38 minutes. The Niners opened the game with a mammoth 20-play, 87-yard drive that consumed 13:05 of the first quarter. … Nick Sirianni and the Eagles are showing signs of life, winning for the third time in four weeks to up their record to 5-6. Jalen Hurts has been running wild for Philly, rushing for three touchdowns in a win over the Saints.