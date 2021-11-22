Official website of the New England Patriots

Pats will need their best vs. Titans in key AFC contest

Nov 22, 2021 at 01:16 PM

Nov 22, 2021 at 01:16 PM
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Photo by Eric J. Adler

After pulling off a nice win on Thursday night against the Falcons, the Patriots had their first weekend off since the preseason and watched their playoff optimism continue to grow after the weekend's results once again delivered a collection of surprising outcomes. With the Bills and Titans both losing and upcoming matches for the Patriots against both of them, where New England will end up in January is even more firmly in their own grasp than when they entered the weekend.

Football Outsiders' projection is the most bullish of all, with the Pats currently the favorite to not only capture the top seed in the AFC but also the league-wide Super Bowl favorite. But statistical projections are one thing and actually executing the wins necessary to reach such lofty heights is another. As usual, there's no talk of playoff seedings or anything other than next week's opponent that is up for discussion inside the walls of Gillette Stadium, and on Monday all sights were focused directly on the Tennesee Titans.

"They're a tough, physical team," said Bill Belichick, kicking things off in the morning with a virtual press conference. "The backs run hard. They have a very experienced line. Obviously, [A.J.] Brown is a huge threat. [Anthony] Firkser had some big plays against us when we played against them in '19. Defensively, they're, again, a strong, physical team. Up front, you've got to handle the big guys. You've got to handle [Jeffery] Simmons and then [Harold] Landry and the pass rush. They're a typical Mike [Vrabel] team. They're tough. They're physical. They make you beat them. They don't make many mistakes. They know what they're doing. They're sound. They're a good, fundamental team."

The Patriots 2019 AFC Wild Card loss to the Titans was a disappointing ending to the year, not to mention the final appearance by Tom Brady in a Patriots uniform. In that game, the Pats defense had no answer for Derrick Henry, who rushed for 182 yards on 32 carries with a touchdown. Henry was so dominant that Ryan Tannehill completed a mere eight passes on 15 attempts, as everything played into the Titans gameplan, while the Patriots offense struggled to put up points.

The Titans have continued to have similar success with Henry over the last season-and-a-half, but now, with the big running back on Injured Reserve, this rematch will take on a new dynamic. Still, the Patriots know this is a team that shares some similar roots to themselves and regardless of available personnel, they know it will be a good old-fashioned physical football game.

"I think it's a direct reflection of who Mike Vrabel was as a player himself, he always had that kind of mentality with him," said Troy Brown of the character of the team run by his former Patriots teammate. "I think he's passed that on to his players now as a head coach. And you can see a lot of the way they play, in the way they approach the game, a lot of Mike Vrabel and what they do as a football team and the way they come out and play they play physical, they play fast, they try to play tough, they compete. They do all those things and those are all good examples of what Mike Vrabel was a football player."

Receivers coach Mick Lombardi thought it was easy to see the similarities between the two teams.

"There's a lot of similarities in terms of what we believe in and how we wanna win games -- complementary football, playing tough, being the more physical opponent," said Lombardi. "It's a great challenge ahead for us this week against Tennessee and we're looking forward to it."

"We're gonna have to be ready to go because this is going to be a huge challenge," said offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. "This is certainly the best team we've played so far this year, so we're gonna need to be at our best on Sunday."

Related Content

news

Notebook: Pees' defense will provide a tough new challenge for Mac 

Josh McDaniels laid out why former Patriots defensive coordinator Dean Pees will have a challenging gameplan in store for his rookie quarterback.
news

Judon, Hightower see Patriots defense coming together

The Patriots linebackers will be ready for anything when they take on Atlanta on Thursday night.
news

Notebook: Pats quickly shift focus to Falcons

After getting a big win over the Browns, the Patriots won't have much time before moving on to the Atlanta Falcons.
news

Bill Belichick talks about the philosophical roots of his game plan-flexible football teams.

Bill Belichick talks about the philosophical roots of his game plan-flexible football teams.
news

Two Patriots make USA Today's All-Underrated defense

As the Patriots defense continues to ascend, two Patriots were named to Doug Farrar's All-Underrated team.
news

Notebook: Can Pats offense take flight vs. Cleveland?

To extend their winning streak to four games the Patriots offense faces a daunting challenge from a Browns defense that is stacked at all three levels.
news

Notebook: Hightower eyes trench battle vs. Browns

Despite some uncertainty with the Browns' top running back, the Patriots defense is expecting a tough battle along the lines on Sunday.
news

Notebook: Running back uncertainty clouds Patriots-Browns matchup

With the two of the Patriots backs leaving the Panthers game and two of the Browns' entering COVID-19 protocol, there's plenty of uncertainty for Sunday.
news

Notebook: Bolden always up to the challenge

In his 10th season, Patriots running back Brandon Bolden is ready, willing and able to attack any challenge the coaches present for him.
news

Notebook: Two Patriots make PFF midseason All-Rookie team

The early returns are looking good for the Patriots 2021 draft class, with Mac Jones and Christian Barmore getting nods from Pro Football Focus.
news

McCourty enjoys paying his experience forward

The Patriots veteran safety finds passing his knowledge down to younger players as one of the most rewarding parts of the game.
Pats will need their best vs. Titans in key AFC contest

Patriots slide into first

Gillette Stadium to Host Eight MIAA State Football Championships on December 1, 2 & 6

NFL to Offer Virtual Commemorative Ticket NFTs to Fans During 2021 Season 

Patriots super fan makes longest road trip yet from Foxborough to L.A.

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/22

Sights and Sounds: Week 11 vs Atlanta Falcons

Get an inside look at the Patriots 25-0 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in this week's edition of Sights & Sounds.

Josh McDaniels 11/22: "We always try to look at some of the things that have given us issues"

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addresses the media on Monday, November 22, 2021

Steve Belichick 11/22: "I'm just trying to take advantage of a couple days off. Reset a little bit. Come back a bit fresher and ready to go"

Patriots linebacker coach Steve Belichick addresses the media on Monday, November 22, 2021

Jerod Mayo 11/22: "I'm really focused on this season... we'll see what happens at the end of the year"

Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo addresses the media on Monday, November 22, 2021.

Cam Achord on Cody Davis 11/22: "Anybody that watched the game sees he has another gear"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cam Achord addresses the media on Monday, November 22, 2021

Do Your Job: The Role of a Coaching Assistant

Get an inside look at the role of a coaching assistant on the Patriots staff.
New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
