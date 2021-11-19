4 Keys from Patriots 25-0 win over Falcons

Defense Keeps It Going

The Patriots defense picked up where they left off against the Browns, stymying the Falcons offense out of the gate and setting an early tone that they would continue throughout the game. Kyle Dugger was impressive lining up against rookie Kyle Pitts, starting the evening off with a third-down pass defense to get off the field. Dugger also delivered some hard hits over the course of the game as the second-year player continues to ascend.

Christian Barmore would also show up once again, drawing a second possession, third-down holding penalty that was declined because the defense got the stop anyway. Barmore and Matthew Judon continue to terrorize opposing quarterbacks, with Judon setting a career-high with another sack, giving him 10.5 on the season.

Kyle Van Noy was also active and chipped in with a third-down sack after the Falcons started moving the ball on their third possession. A Falcon penalty would contribute to a missed field goal on the drive as the Patriots kept Atlanta off the scoreboard. The defense allowed just 2.6 yards per play in the first half.

They'd pick right back up in the second half, getting early-down run stops then getting off the field on third down, but were called upon on a quick change after Jones' third-quarter interception. After allowing a few first downs the defense buttoned down and got a fourth-down stop inside the red zone to prevent the Falcons from scoring any points.

Devin McCourty would grab an interception in the fourth quarter with Atlanta threatening, and J.C. Jackson would get one of his own as well, as the defense stepped up and made the game-defining plays to snuff out any Atlanta comeback attempt.

Kyle Van Noy would cap things off by picking off Josh Rosen and taking it to the house to seal the 25-0 victory.