Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to seven straight wins over the Falcons

BELICHICK MOVES PAST TOM LANDRY INTO SOLE POSSESSION OF THIRD PLACE

Bill Belichick won his 251st regular season game with the Patriots to move past Tom Landry (250) into sole possession of third place among NFL coaches for most victories with one team.

NFL HEAD COACHES WITH THE MOST REGULAR-SEASON WINS WITH ONE TEAM

Coach Team W L T

George Halas Chicago 318 148 31

Don Shula Miami 257 133 2

Bill Belichick New England 251 96 0

Tom Landry Dallas 250 162 6

Curly Lambeau Green Bay 209 104 21

FOLK MAKES FOURTH 50-YARD FIELD GOAL OF THE 2021 SEASON

K Nick Folk connected on a season-high 53-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. It is his fourth 50-yard field goal of the 2021 season. He connected on a 50-yard field goal in the third quarter vs. the New York Jets on Oct. 24. He made two 52-yard field goals at Houston on Oct. 10. Stephen Gostkowski (5 in 2013), (4 in 2017) and (4 in 2015) is the only New England player with more than two 50-yard field goals in a single season.

FOLK CONNECTS ON FOUR FIELD GOALS FOR THE FOURTH TIME IN FIVE ROAD GAMES

Folk connected on all four field goals (32, 44, 53 and 33). It is the fourth time in 2021 that he has connected on four field goals this season and all of those games were on the road.

LB KYLE VAN NOY HAS FIFTH CAREER GAME WITH AT LEAST TWO SACKS

LB Kyle Van Noy had two second quarter sacks with a 3-yard sack and a 13-yard sack of Atlanta QB Matt Ryan. It is his fifth career two-sack game. Four of his two sack games came while he played for the Patriots. He had two sacks on Oct. 15, 2017 at the New York Jets, Oct. 29, 2018 at Buffalo, Sept. 29, 2019 at Buffalo. He had a career-high three sacks on Dec. 6, 2020 vs. Cincinnati while he played for Miami. Is the third time in 2021 the Patriots had a player finish with at least two sacks. Matthew Judon has had two multiple sack games in 2021.

VAN NOY SCORES ON AN INTERCEPTION

Van Noy intercepted QB Matt Ryan in the fourth quarter and returned the pick 35 yards for a touchdown. It is his first pick six and fourth career touchdown. He returned a blocked punt at Chicago (10/21/18), returned a fumble for a touchdown vs. NY Jets (12/30/18) and returned a fumble for a touchdown 22 yards vs. NY Giants (10/10/19).

MATTHEW JUDON SETS CAREER-HIGH BY REACHING DOUBLE-DIGIT SACKS

LB Matthew Judon reached double-digit sacks for the first time in his career after a 9-yard sack of QB Matt Ryan in the second quarter pushed his season total to 10 ½ sacks. It is the 17th time that the Patriots have had a player reach 10 or more sacks in a season. Judon's previous best was 9 ½ in 2019 with Baltimore

PATRIOTS 10-PLUS SACK SEASON

Sacks Player Year

12.0 Tony McGee 1977

10.0 Bobby Hamilton 1977

11.5 Tony McGee 1978

10.5 Tony McGee 1979

18.5 Andre Tippett 1984

16.5 Andre Tippett 1985

10.0 Garin Veris 1985

11.0 Garin Veris 1986

12.5 Andre Tippett 1987

11.0 Willie McGinest 1995

12.5 Mike Vrabel 2007

10.0 Tully Banta-Cain 2009

10.0 Mark Anderson 2011

10.0 Andre Carter 2011

11.5 Chandler Jones 2013

12.5 Chandler Jones 2015

10.5 Matthew Judon 2021

DAVON GODCHAUX RECORDS FIRST SACK AS A PATRIOT

DL Davon Godchaux sacked Matt Ryan for a 7-yard loss in the fourth quarter for his first sack of the season and first as a member of the Patriots.

DEVIN MCCOURTY MOVES INTO SOLE POSSESSION OF THIRD PLACE ON THE PATS INT. LOST

Devin McCourty picked off Matt Ryan in the fourth quarter and now has 30 career picks to take over sole possession of third place on the Patriots all-time interception list. Only Ty Law and Raymond Clayborn with 36 interceptions have more than McCourty.

PATRIOTS ALL-TIME INTERCEPTION LIST

Player Interceptions

Ty Law 36

Raymond Clayborn 36

Devin McCourty 30

Ron Hall 29

Fred Marion 29

Roland James 29

Mike Haynes 28

MOST TAKEAWAYS IN PATRIOTS HISTORY

Player Total Takeaways

Raymond Clayborn 44 (36 INT, 8 opp rec)

Fred Marion 42 (29 INT, 13 opp rec)

Ty Law 40 (36 INT, 4 opp rec)

Devin McCourty 36 (30 INT, 6 opp rec)

Roland James 36 (29 INT, 7 opp rec)

Mike Haynes 35 (28 INT, 7 opp rec)

MATTHEW SLATER BECOMES THE FIFTH PATRIOTS PLAYER TO PLAY IN 200 GAMES

Matthew Slater played in his 200th career regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons. He is the fifth Patriots player to reach 200 regular season games.

Most Regular Season Games Player for the Patriots

285 Tom Brady

212 Bruce Armstrong

206 Julius Adams

204 Stephen Gostkowski

200 Matthew Slater

MAC JONES FINISHES WITH AN 80 PERCENT PASS COMPLETION FOR SECOND STRAIGHT WEEK

Mac Jones completed 22-of-26 passes for an .846 pass completions. It is tied for the fourth-best in team history. Jones was 19-of-23 for an .826 completion percentage vs. Cleveland on Nov. 14, the sixth-highest in team history. He has completed 70 percent of his passes in seven of his 11 games.

The rookie record is nine games with a 70+ percent completion percentage by Dak Prescott in 2016

MAC JONES IS FIRST ROOKIE QB TO WIN FIRST FIVE ROAD GAMES SINCE DAK PRESCOTT IN 2016

Mac Jones improved to a 5-0 road record to start his career. He is the first rookie QB to win his first four road games since Dak Prescott in 2016. The most consecutive road wins to start a season by a rookie QB is six by Roethlisberger (2004) and Prescott.

JACKSON NOW HAS 23 INTERCEPTIONS THROUGH FIRST FOUR SEASONS

JC. Jackson now has 23 interceptions through his first four NFL seasons, passing Mike Haynes (22) for the most through a player's first four seasons with the Patriots.

JACKSON TAKES IT AWAY

Jackson led the NFL with 11 takeaways in 2020. Since 2019, he has 22 total takeaways (20 interceptions and two fumble recoveries), Tying Ron Hall (1964-66 - (20 interceptions in two fumble recoveries) for the most takeaways in a three-year span by a Patriots player.

JACKSON SETS CAREER-HIGH WITH 15TH PASS DEFENSED

Jackson is first in the NFL with 15 passes defensed and surpasses his previous career high of 14 passes defensed set in 2020.

JACKSON MOVES INTO TOP TEN