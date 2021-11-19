Official website of the New England Patriots

Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to seven straight wins over the Falcons

Nov 19, 2021 at 12:38 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

20211118_PDC_KVN_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

TEAM NOTES

  • Patriots improve to a 5-0 road record in 2021. 
  • Patriots earn 30th shutout and 13th of the Bill Belichick era. 
  • Bill Belichick moves past Tom Landry into sole possession of third place for most wins with one team. 
  • Nick Folk connects on fourth 50-yard field goal of the 2021 season. 
  • Matt Judon reaches double-digit sacks for first time in his career. 
  • Matthew Slater plays in 200th regular season game. 
  • Kyle Van Noy has fifth career two-sack game. 
  • Devin McCourty registers 30th pick and takes over sole possession of third place. 
  • Mac Jones improves to a 5-0 road record.

PATRIOTS EXTEND STREAK TO SEVEN STRAIGHT WINS OVER THE FALCONS

The Patriots extended their streak to seven straight wins over the Atlanta Falcons, including Super Bowl LI, with the 25-0 victory.

PATRIOTS ARE PERFECT ON THE ROAD IN 2021

The Patriots improved to a perfect 5-0 road record in 2021. The Patriots have finished undefeated on the road twice before (2007 and 2016). Since the start of the 1994 season when Robert Kraft purchased the team, the Patriots have the best regular season road record in the NFL.

Arizona (5-0) are the only that are perfect on the road in 2021.

BEST ROAD RECORDS SINCE 1994

Team W L T Pct

New England 137 84 0 .620

Pittsburgh 122 96 1 .559

PATRIOTS EXTEND NFL RECORD TO 97 STRAIGHT GAMES SCORING IN FIRST HALF

The Patriots have gone 97 straight games (regular season and postseason) scoring in the first half, to extend an NFL record, following Nick Folk's 32-yard field goal in the first half. The Patriots also own the second-longest streak at 82 games with a first half score (2006-11). The last time the Patriots failed to score in the first half was a 16-0 loss at home against Buffalo on Oct. 2, 2016.

PATRIOTS WIN FIFTH GAME IN A ROW

New England won its fifths straight game. During the streak the Patriots have average 35 points and allowed 10 points (175 points scored, 50 points allowed).

PATRIOTS RETURN THIRD PICK FOR A TOUCHDOWN OF THE 2021 SEASON

LB Kyle Van Noy's 35-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter is the third touchdown return off an interception in 2021. The Patriots had three picks returned for a touchdown in 2019.

PATRIOTS LEAD THE NFL IN INTERCEPTIONS

The Patriots had four interceptions and now lead the NFL with 18 interceptions. In 2020, the Patriots tied for the NFL lead with Miami, New Orleans and Pittsburgh with 18 interceptions. The 2019 New England team led the NFL with 25 interceptions. Two teams have led the NFL in interceptions in three or more straight seasons: Kansas City (5 straight – 1966-70) and the New York Giants (3 straight – 1937-39). Overall, the Patriots have led the NFL in interceptions four times (2003, 2010, 2019 and 2020).

PATRIOTS EARN 30TH SHUTOUT IN TEAM HISTORY, 13TH UNDER BELICHICK

The Patriots earned their 30th shutout in franchise history and 13th under Bill Belichick with the 25-0 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. It is the Patriots' first shutout since a 45-0 win at Los Angeles Chargers on Dec.6, 2020.

PATRIOTS PICK OFF ALL THREE FALCONS QUARTERBACKS

The Patriots picked off all three Falcons quarterbacks (Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen and Feleipe Franks). It was the first time three quarterbacks threw picks in the same game since Jim Harbaugh, Ryan Leaf and Moses Moreno did it for the Chargers in a 17-7 loss to the Dolphins on Nov. 12, 2000.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

BELICHICK MOVES PAST TOM LANDRY INTO SOLE POSSESSION OF THIRD PLACE

Bill Belichick won his 251st regular season game with the Patriots to move past Tom Landry (250) into sole possession of third place among NFL coaches for most victories with one team.

NFL HEAD COACHES WITH THE MOST REGULAR-SEASON WINS WITH ONE TEAM

Coach Team W L T

George Halas Chicago 318 148 31

Don Shula Miami 257 133 2

Bill Belichick New England 251 96 0

Tom Landry Dallas 250 162 6

Curly Lambeau Green Bay 209 104 21

FOLK MAKES FOURTH 50-YARD FIELD GOAL OF THE 2021 SEASON

K Nick Folk connected on a season-high 53-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. It is his fourth 50-yard field goal of the 2021 season. He connected on a 50-yard field goal in the third quarter vs. the New York Jets on Oct. 24. He made two 52-yard field goals at Houston on Oct. 10. Stephen Gostkowski (5 in 2013), (4 in 2017) and (4 in 2015) is the only New England player with more than two 50-yard field goals in a single season.

FOLK CONNECTS ON FOUR FIELD GOALS FOR THE FOURTH TIME IN FIVE ROAD GAMES

Folk connected on all four field goals (32, 44, 53 and 33). It is the fourth time in 2021 that he has connected on four field goals this season and all of those games were on the road.

LB KYLE VAN NOY HAS FIFTH CAREER GAME WITH AT LEAST TWO SACKS

LB Kyle Van Noy had two second quarter sacks with a 3-yard sack and a 13-yard sack of Atlanta QB Matt Ryan. It is his fifth career two-sack game. Four of his two sack games came while he played for the Patriots. He had two sacks on Oct. 15, 2017 at the New York Jets, Oct. 29, 2018 at Buffalo, Sept. 29, 2019 at Buffalo. He had a career-high three sacks on Dec. 6, 2020 vs. Cincinnati while he played for Miami. Is the third time in 2021 the Patriots had a player finish with at least two sacks. Matthew Judon has had two multiple sack games in 2021.

VAN NOY SCORES ON AN INTERCEPTION

Van Noy intercepted QB Matt Ryan in the fourth quarter and returned the pick 35 yards for a touchdown. It is his first pick six and fourth career touchdown. He returned a blocked punt at Chicago (10/21/18), returned a fumble for a touchdown vs. NY Jets (12/30/18) and returned a fumble for a touchdown 22 yards vs. NY Giants (10/10/19).

MATTHEW JUDON SETS CAREER-HIGH BY REACHING DOUBLE-DIGIT SACKS

LB Matthew Judon reached double-digit sacks for the first time in his career after a 9-yard sack of QB Matt Ryan in the second quarter pushed his season total to 10 ½ sacks. It is the 17th time that the Patriots have had a player reach 10 or more sacks in a season. Judon's previous best was 9 ½ in 2019 with Baltimore

PATRIOTS 10-PLUS SACK SEASON

Sacks Player Year

12.0 Tony McGee 1977

10.0 Bobby Hamilton 1977

11.5 Tony McGee 1978

10.5 Tony McGee 1979

18.5 Andre Tippett 1984

16.5 Andre Tippett 1985

10.0 Garin Veris 1985

11.0 Garin Veris 1986

12.5 Andre Tippett 1987

11.0 Willie McGinest 1995

12.5 Mike Vrabel 2007

10.0 Tully Banta-Cain 2009

10.0 Mark Anderson 2011

10.0 Andre Carter 2011

11.5 Chandler Jones 2013

12.5 Chandler Jones 2015

10.5 Matthew Judon 2021

DAVON GODCHAUX RECORDS FIRST SACK AS A PATRIOT

DL Davon Godchaux sacked Matt Ryan for a 7-yard loss in the fourth quarter for his first sack of the season and first as a member of the Patriots.

DEVIN MCCOURTY MOVES INTO SOLE POSSESSION OF THIRD PLACE ON THE PATS INT. LOST

Devin McCourty picked off Matt Ryan in the fourth quarter and now has 30 career picks to take over sole possession of third place on the Patriots all-time interception list. Only Ty Law and Raymond Clayborn with 36 interceptions have more than McCourty.

PATRIOTS ALL-TIME INTERCEPTION LIST

Player Interceptions

Ty Law 36

Raymond Clayborn 36

Devin McCourty 30

Ron Hall 29

Fred Marion 29

Roland James 29

Mike Haynes 28

MOST TAKEAWAYS IN PATRIOTS HISTORY

Player Total Takeaways

Raymond Clayborn 44 (36 INT, 8 opp rec)

Fred Marion 42 (29 INT, 13 opp rec)

Ty Law 40 (36 INT, 4 opp rec)

Devin McCourty 36 (30 INT, 6 opp rec)

Roland James 36 (29 INT, 7 opp rec)

Mike Haynes 35 (28 INT, 7 opp rec)

MATTHEW SLATER BECOMES THE FIFTH PATRIOTS PLAYER TO PLAY IN 200 GAMES

Matthew Slater played in his 200th career regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons. He is the fifth Patriots player to reach 200 regular season games.

Most Regular Season Games Player for the Patriots

285 Tom Brady

212 Bruce Armstrong

206 Julius Adams

204 Stephen Gostkowski

200 Matthew Slater

MAC JONES FINISHES WITH AN 80 PERCENT PASS COMPLETION FOR SECOND STRAIGHT WEEK

Mac Jones completed 22-of-26 passes for an .846 pass completions. It is tied for the fourth-best in team history. Jones was 19-of-23 for an .826 completion percentage vs. Cleveland on Nov. 14, the sixth-highest in team history. He has completed 70 percent of his passes in seven of his 11 games.

The rookie record is nine games with a 70+ percent completion percentage by Dak Prescott in 2016

MAC JONES IS FIRST ROOKIE QB TO WIN FIRST FIVE ROAD GAMES SINCE DAK PRESCOTT IN 2016

Mac Jones improved to a 5-0 road record to start his career. He is the first rookie QB to win his first four road games since Dak Prescott in 2016. The most consecutive road wins to start a season by a rookie QB is six by Roethlisberger (2004) and Prescott.

JACKSON NOW HAS 23 INTERCEPTIONS THROUGH FIRST FOUR SEASONS

JC. Jackson now has 23 interceptions through his first four NFL seasons, passing Mike Haynes (22) for the most through a player's first four seasons with the Patriots.

JACKSON TAKES IT AWAY

Jackson led the NFL with 11 takeaways in 2020. Since 2019, he has 22 total takeaways (20 interceptions and two fumble recoveries), Tying Ron Hall (1964-66 - (20 interceptions in two fumble recoveries) for the most takeaways in a three-year span by a Patriots player.

JACKSON SETS CAREER-HIGH WITH 15TH PASS DEFENSED

Jackson is first in the NFL with 15 passes defensed and surpasses his previous career high of 14 passes defensed set in 2020.

JACKSON MOVES INTO TOP TEN

Jackson secured his 23rd career interception and moved passed Asante Samuel into sole possession of 10th place on the Patriots all-time interception list.

LINEUP NOTES

  • RB Damien Harris returned to the lineup after missing the Cleveland game due to injury.
  • WR Gunner Olszewski returned to action after missing the Cleveland game due to injury.
  • TE Jonnu Smith returned to action after missing the Cleveland game due to injury.
  • DB Shaun Wade made his NFL debut after being inactive for the first 10 games.
  • DL Chase Winovich played in his first game since going on injured reserve on Oct. 19.

4 Keys from Patriots 25-0 win over Falcons

Game Observations: An open and shut(out) case 

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/18

Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to seven straight wins over the Falcons

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Falcons Week 11

Atlanta Falcons Postgame Quotes 11/18

MORE LATEST NEWS
