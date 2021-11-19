Game Observations: An open and shut(out) case 

* * *

Cornerback J.C. Jackson hauled in his sixth INT of the year late in the 4th quarter. With six games to play in this regular season, he's just three picks shy of tying his 9-INT effort from a year ago, which was good enough for second-best in the NFL. At the moment, Jackson's six INTs in 2021 are two behind the current league leader, Dallas' Trevon Diggs (eight).

During the 3rd quarter, trailing 13-0, Atlanta chose to go for it on 4th-and-1 from the NE 16-yard line. The previous play was a run up the middle for no gain. On the 4th down, the Falcons ran essentially the same play with a virtually identical result. D-tackle Carl Davis did a wonderful job of driving the center backward, causing the running back, Qadree Ollison, to slow down and allow safety Adrian Phillips to come in and drop him for no gain.

On the other side of the ball, rookie QB Mac Jones finished with just four incompletions for the second straight game. It looked like his one first-half miscue was the result of a miscommunication with his intended target, Hunter Henry, when the tight end ran a shallow route in the Falcons' end zone and Jones lobbed the ball to the back corner.

The seam pass to tight ends was something Jones had trouble with during the summer, and that's the precise route on which he threw his 3rd-quarter interception. Jones had just made a nice downfield throw to Henry and tried to connect with Jonnu Smith, who appeared open for a moment as Jones made his throw. However, the Falcons defender covering another Patriot had time to race over and make the play on the ball.

With his legs, Jones is proving almost as proficient at QB sneaks as Tom Brady once was here. Jones has been asked to do it several times already this season and picked up a couple more first downs Thursday. The last one he attempted went for no gain, but by and large, Jones seems to have a knack for squeezing through his O-line to gain the necessary yardage, just like Brady did on a regular basis.