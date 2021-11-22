Lawrence and Andrea Guy host baby shower for single mothers at Gillette Stadium

"I saw a lot of peace, a lot of joy, a lot of excitement. As mothers mental health is so important. Postpartum depression is real. We all deal with it one way or another, and sometimes you just need to be reassured that you're doing a great job and everything's going to be okay," Andrea said. "That was my emphasis of the event. As women, we all empower each other. We all have different stories and go through different situations. From the outside, somebody might think that my life is perfect, but it's not. As a mother, we both share the same struggles. There's nothing that makes me a better mother than the person next to me, so I wanted everyone to feel at peace and feel good."

In addition to gifts to make sure the babies were well taken care of, Andrea gave every mother a bag of self-care items that she uses to make sure they also were able to tend to themselves. At the end of the day, that's what this shower was all about. As much as it was to relieve some financial burden for these new moms, Andrea wanted to drive home the point that they will all be great mothers and that they are not alone.

"You are worthy. You will be the best mother," Andrea said. "We can't take our mental health for granted. This is a very stressful full-time job, and we're literally birthing the future. Take care of your mental health. Take care of yourself. You're going to be an excellent mother."

After a traumatic experience of her own giving birth to Isabela, bringing all these mothers together was empowering not only for the single moms attending the shower, but for Andrea herself.