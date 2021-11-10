Notebook: Hightower eyes trench battle vs. Browns

"Here in New England as a culture you always want to pride yourself on being able to stop the run and being good in that aspect," continued Hightower. "Since Week 1 we've harped on it, it's been something we've attacked each week, and each week we see more and more improvement."

Davon Godchaux was a big part of New England's success against the Panthers last week. The veteran defensive lineman was part of a heavy, throwback 3-4 defensive alignment that Godchaux called his favorite front because of the flexibility it allows. The Browns should expect to see more of it with Godchaux being moved around to exploit different matchups.

"Gotta bring our hardhats and that starts today, on Wednesday, execute our fundamentals and techniques and get after it," said Godchaux.