NFL Week 10: Patriots - Browns Injury Report

The New England Patriots (5-4) and the Cleveland Browns (5-4) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 10, 2021
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (5-4)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Jamie Collins, Ankle
RB Damien Harris, Concussion
LB Matthew Judon, Not Injury Related
WR Gunner Olszewski, Concussion
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Concussion
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
P Jake Bailey, Right Knee
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
WR N'Keal Harry, Knee
LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle
G Shaq Mason, Abdomen
CB Jalen Mills, Thigh
TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin
FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.
CLEVELAND BROWNS (5-4)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DE Myles Garrett, Foot
DT Malik Jackson, Ankle
WR Jarvis Landry, Knee
DE Takkarist McKinley, Groin
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
TE Harrison Bryant, Thigh
DE Jadeveon Clowney, Ankle / Knee
QB Baker Mayfield, Left Shoulder / Foot
C JC Tretter, Knee
CB Greedy Williams, Shoulder
FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Availability = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Availability = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play