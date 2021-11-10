Official website of the New England Patriots

NFL Week 10: Patriots - Browns Injury Report

Notebook: Hightower eyes trench battle vs. Browns

Behind the scenes of Kyle Van Noy's YouTube show, Elite Eatz

Game Preview: Browns at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Browns at Patriots

Notebook: Running back uncertainty clouds Patriots-Browns matchup

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Carolina Panthers

Josh McDaniels 11/9: "Mac has made progress in basically everything we're trying to do"

Sights and Sounds: Week 9 at Carolina Panthers 

Patriots Mailbag: Changes up front, adding WRs and more

NFL Notes: Pats playoff picture coming into focus

Patriots release OL James Ferentz from the 53-man roster; Release two from the practice squad

Inside the Locker Room After Patriots Win Over Panthers

Patriots defense priming to lead a playoff push

Patriots Midseason-(ish) Awards

Game Observations: Patriots stay grounded in victory

5 Keys from the Patriots' 24-6 win over Panthers

What Went Right: Patriots stay undefeated on the road

Press Pass: Patriots players react to 24-6 win in Carolina

Game Notes: J.C. Jackson returns interception 88-yards for a touchdown

Nov 10, 2021 at 03:59 PM
The New England Patriots (5-4) and the Cleveland Browns (5-4) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 10, 2021

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (5-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Jamie Collins, Ankle
RB Damien Harris, Concussion
LB Matthew Judon, Not Injury Related
WR Gunner Olszewski, Concussion
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Concussion

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
P Jake Bailey, Right Knee
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
WR N'Keal Harry, Knee
LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle
G Shaq Mason, Abdomen
CB Jalen Mills, Thigh
TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.

CLEVELAND BROWNS (5-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DE Myles Garrett, Foot
DT Malik Jackson, Ankle
WR Jarvis Landry, Knee
DE Takkarist McKinley, Groin

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
TE Harrison Bryant, Thigh
DE Jadeveon Clowney, Ankle / Knee
QB Baker Mayfield, Left Shoulder / Foot
C JC Tretter, Knee
CB Greedy Williams, Shoulder

FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Availability = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Availability = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

