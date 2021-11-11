Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Browns

Baker Mayfield, QB: The pressure could be on Mayfield this weekend if he's without Nick Chubb to provide an explosive rushing attack. Mayfield has just eight touchdowns in nine games this season, but has thrown just three interceptions. Coming off his best performance of the season, an efficient 14-of-21 performance for 218 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in a 41-16 win over the Bengals, he'll look to carry over that success against a Patriots defense that is also rounding into form.