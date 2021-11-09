Patriots Mailbag: Changes up front, adding WRs and more

At this mid-season stage, who would your Patriots offensive and defensive MVPs be? Matthew Judon is probably/definitely the best defensive player on the field. Who is his offensive counterpart – Jakobi Meyers, Mac Jones or someone else? - David Beckett

I'll start with the easy part and completely agree with your pick of Judon. He has been the team's best player by a wide margin in virtually every game. He's been strong against the run and also been active as a pass rusher off the edge. So no complaints there. On offense, I also agree with your choices and I would probably add Damien Harris to the mix. I'd probably lean toward Harris at this stage because he's carried the running game and that's been the key to the team's success, but it's tough to ignore the importance of the quarterback. Jones has been steady from the first week of the season on, and while the offense hasn't always been the most dynamic (other than the second Jets game) he has performed reasonably well and spread the ball around. Meyers is clearly his favorite target, though, and he's come up with so many big catches on third downs to keep drives alive and for that reason he has to be in the mix. Not an easy call but I'll go with Harris at this point.

Paul Perillo

Julian Edelman, Danny Amedola and Wes Welker were great as a slot receivers. Who on this 2021 team can fill their shoes? Tom Brady used the slot and tight end receivers to get the job done. - William Pacunas

I think Jakobi Meyers has performed well as the slot receiver this season, albeit it in a different way than Welker, Amendola and Edelman did it. Meyers isn't as quick and shifty as those players, but he's got a bigger frame and offers more physicality. Meyers has 46 catches through nine games and has been the team's most consistent pass catcher. He isn't the type of player who will make tacklers miss in the open field, but he's proven to be a reliable third-down option for Mac Jones and has performed well as the slot receiver.

Paul Perillo

It has been a few days since DeSean Jackson was released by the Rams. Is there any chance he ends up with the Patriots, and do you think he would add anything to the offense? - Morris Kickock

There's always a chance the Patriots could be in the mix for available players, and I do feel the offense could use a dynamic threat at wide receiver. That said, I didn't see Jackson as being that guy even before the Raiders decided to sign him and take him off the market. Without question he can still run and put some stress on the back end of a defense. He is still capable of making big plays and adding an element to an offense. But he's no longer the kind of player who can do the other things the Patriots ask their receivers to do, like run options routes in the shorter zones and across the middle and things of that nature. I'm by no means an expert on Jackson but to me he seems like a one-trick pony at this stage: a guy who can get behind a defense and catch a bomb once every few games. If Bill Belichick felt that was worth investing in, then by all means he should have been considered. My guess is Belichick would want more from a guy he's looking to bring in and learn on the fly. Right now I'm not sure how much better Jackson would have made the receiving corps as a whole.