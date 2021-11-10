Game Preview: Browns at Patriots

SCOUTING THE MATCHUPS

The Browns and Patriots will be fighting for playoff positioning when the 5-4 teams hook up at Gillette Stadium.

When the Patriots run - Edge: Browns

The Patriots continue to show their identity with a punishing ground game that features lots of work for Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson and Brandon Bolden. While that mindset has allowed the team to embark on its three-game winning streak, it also has left the ranks a bit banged up. Harris and Stevenson left the win over Carolina with head injuries and neither returned. That's not good news with the Browns coming to town for an important AFC matchup with playoff implications on the line. It's also not good considering the physical nature of the Browns defense, which ranks third in the league allowing 84.8 yards per game on the ground and second with 3.5 per carry. Cleveland boasts a strong front, especially in the middle where Malik Jackson and Malik McDowell do a great job of keeping middle linebacker Anthony Walker free to make plays. Walker leads the team with 57 tackles, including 14 in a dominant win over the Bengals on Sunday. The Patriots will need to get at least one of Harris and Stevenson back in the fold, or they will have to rely on Bolden and J.J. Taylor, who has been a healthy scratch the past two weeks. Regardless, rushing yards will be tough to come by against one of the more aggressive and physical fronts the Patriots have seen this season.

When the Patriots pass - Edge: Browns

The Browns aren't much easier to throw against, particularly when they are healthy and that appears to be the case at the moment. Cleveland is ninth in the league, allowing 224.9 yards per game, and 10th with just 6.6 yards per pass play. Those numbers have been created by a combination of factors that includes both strong coverage and an even better pass rush. Myles Garrett is a Defensive Player of the Year candidate with an NFL-best 12 sacks. He's supported by Jadeveon Clowney, who has 3.5, as well as an aggressive mindset that often sees blitzes from a variety of players in the secondary. The coverage has been solidified by the strong play of Denzel Ward and rookie Greg Newsome. Ward missed the Pittsburgh game two weeks ago but returned against Cincinnati and allowed just one completion on the day while returning an interception 99 yards for a touchdown. Safeties John Johnson and Ronnie Harrison have played well and are supported by Troy Hill, Grant Delpit, A.J. Green and Greedy Williams, who left the Bengals game with a shoulder injury. Mac Jones and the Patriots passing game has been a tad inconsistent as of late, but the rookie might need to carry more of the load against the Browns. He'll need to find his wideouts more often while continuing to use Hunter Henry in the red zone. Pass protection will be vital in this matchup.

When the Browns run - Edge: Browns

Like New England, Cleveland wants to run the football and will do so early and often. Nick Chubb is one of the game's best and he's hit a number of big plays on the ground for the Browns this season, including a 70-yard touchdown to blow the game open on Sunday. Chubb averages an incredible 6 yards per carry and has 721 yards on 120 attempts and six touchdowns despite missing two games due to injury. Overall, Cleveland has four rushing touchdowns of 20 yards or longer. The Patriots run defense has been outstanding as of late, especially Sunday against Carolina where they dominated the Panthers up front. Christian Barmore's strong play has been a real key for the resurgence and the Patriots rank 15th in the league in run defense, allowing 108.9 yards per game and ninth at 4.1 yards per carry. The front seven will have its hands full trying to contain Chubb and backup D'Ernest Johnson, who has performed well in place of the injured Kareem Hunt. Hunt is eligible to return off IR if his calf problem is healed, but Johnson has averaged over 5 yards per carry in his absence. The Browns offensive line has dealt with injuries as tackles Jack Conklin and Chris Hubbard are on IR, and that might give the Patriots front a better chance to keep Chubb under wraps.

When the Browns pass - Edge: Patriots

Baker Mayfield has dealt with his share of adversity this season. He's been bruised and battered throughout, trying to play through a labrum injury to his non-throwing shoulder while also dealing with the soap opera that was Odell Beckham. Beckham is gone now and, likely not coincidentally, the Browns are coming off their best performance of the season. Mayfield still has Jarvis Landry as his top wideout but uses tight ends David Njoku and Austin Hooper most often. The Browns operate almost exclusively out of two-tight end sets, even using a third – Harrison Bryant – at times. Njoku has been the big-play threat, averaging over 16 yards on his team-high 21 receptions. Donovan Peoples-Jones has been emerging of late and leads the team with three touchdowns, including a 60-yarder on Sunday. The Patriots secondary is coming off back-to-back strong efforts against the Chargers and Panthers. J.C. Jackson had two picks of Sam Darnold and is playing well controlling the opponent's top threat. Myles Bryant also has provided a spark coming up from the practice squad, showcasing his speed and physicality nicely in the wins. Mayfield can be erratic and has taken 24 sacks this season. That's a high number for a team that runs the ball as well as Cleveland does, and pressuring Mayfield will be a key for Matthew Judon (9 sacks) and the Patriots on Sunday.

Special Teams - Edge: Patriots