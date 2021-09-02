Official website of the New England Patriots

Notebook: Mills ready for any role in the secondary

Patriots Claim RB/WR Malcolm Perry Off Waivers from Miami; Place WR N'Keal Harry on IR; Sign Three Players to the Practice Squad

Analysis: Patriots assemble initial 2021 practice squad

Patriots Sign 12 Players to the Practice Squad

Notebook: Nordin bounces back to secure undrafted rookie streak

Assistant coaches: Jones earned Patriots QB job

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach 53-Man Roster Limit; Acquire OL Yasir Durant in a Trade with Kansas City

Snapshot: Initial Patriots 53-man roster

Breaking down Patriots initial 2021 53-man roster

NFL Notes: Newton's reported release opens door for Jones

Good Guy: Lawrence Guy receives Ron Burton Community Service Award

Report: Gilmore staying on PUP for now

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pats face tough roster decisions

Game Observations: Starters open, but backups close out preseason

4 Keys from Patriots preseason finale win over Giants

Game Notes: Patriots finish with a perfect preseason record

Devin McCourty represents 'Rutgers living legend' Carli Lloyd, wears jersey to Sunday's game

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 2.0

Notebook: Uche, Winovich bring fresh pass rush possibilities

Players to Watch: Patriots at Giants

Sep 02, 2021 at 06:39 PM
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

After an offseason loaded with free agent moves, Jalen Mills' signing of a four-year, $24 million deal was one of the more underrated additions. With Stephon Gilmore ending up on the PUP list and expected to miss at least the first six weeks of the season, it puts a spotlight on the veteran cornerback, who should play a vital role in the secondary this season.

"I feel like I was brought here to play some good football," said Mills on Thursday afternoon. "I want to go out here and stop looking at the [Patriots] offense every single day... get this thing rolling and see what our team has.

"I know we're going to go out there, work hard at practice and go out and in the games, play hard and play fast."

It's easy to see why Mills intrigued the Patriots. Last season, he played almost every snap before missing the season finale, lining up all over the defense, including box safety (32.5%), free safety (23.3%), perimeter cornerback (22.4%) and slot cornerback (18%). That kind of versatility is valued in New England, but in Gilmore's absence Mills could find himself playing less of a swiss army knife role and more of a traditional outside cornerback role.

"Wherever I'm needed, wherever they need to plug me in, I'm comfortable doing it all," said Mills. "Coach does a great job, whether it's a couple of plays in practice, they'll put me outside, a couple of plays in practice they'll put me inside, just so I'm always fresh on whatever spot I have to play in. So I mean, wherever they want to plug me, I'm comfortable." 

With limited outside cornerback depth, Mills will be a key figure in the Patriots' secondary, especially early in the season when he could find himself lined up in man coverage against a variety of explosive threats. How well he holds up across from J.C. Jackson will be a big factor in how well the Pats are able to match up.

"Mills is a pretty good player," said Jackson during his availability on Thursday. "Not only that he's a great teammate. I mean, he's smart. He's picked up our defense pretty fast. He brings good energy to the secondary and we're happy to have him."

Practice Report

After a day off on Wednesday and the next three days projected off, the Patriots took the field on Thursday in full pads with their full roster, including practice squad members and a few new additions. Matt LaCosse and Brandon Bolden donned red no-contact jerseys, but otherwise, the team looked ready to get an important practice session in before it's full speed ahead on the Dolphins starting Monday.

Quotes of Note

J.C. Jackson on Mac Jones:

"Mac Jones, he's going to be that guy. I mean, he's a rookie, but he plays like a vet. The way he read defenses, the way he stepped up in the pocket, delivered the ball. He's's improved since the first time I saw him."

Kendrick Bourne on Mac Jones:

"Just what I've seen throughout camp and these last few days – he's locked in. He's poised. He seems ready for the moment. I'm excited to be a part of it."

Quinn Nordin on preseason:

"I think preseason was awesome, the amount of reps I was able to get. I mean, I didn't know if I was going to get any reps. It was a really good experience, even getting kickoffs. I'm just going to take what I learned from that experience and take it into the first game."

