Notebook: Onwenu's versatility offers offensive flexibility

Onwenu downplayed the position shift.

"The same type of techniques are being taught, wherever my team needed me that's where I was at," said Onwenu. "Whether it's a run play or pass play, I'm hitting somebody."

But McDaniels elaborated on how complicated it can be for a player to not only shift positions but to shift sides of the offense, as Onwenu did moving from left guard to right tackle.

"To prepare to play multiple spots on the offensive line in practice is really an interesting study because you're going to get some reps at right tackle and you're communicating with the guy who's playing right guard and last week that was Ted Karras. A lot of the terms they're using and discussing are either "R" words or they mean something different than what they were going to on the left side.

"Then you go on the left side and you're talking to the center and left tackle a little bit more than you are the right guard so their communication's a little different. Some of the terms they use are different and certainly some of the same terms that mean something at right tackle will mean a completely different thing to you at left guard. There's a mental tax to that and there's a repetition portion of practice that is really necessary and I give these guys a ton of credit getting ready to play multiple often spots on the offensive line in the same week, especially when you're on the opposite sides of the football. That's a chore."

Despite the challenge, McDaniels felt Onwenu held up well.

"I give Mike a lot of credit for preparing the way he does and being ready to play any spot that we ask him to play in a given week," said McDaniels. "I thought he went in there and played representatively well last week, the way we thought he would."

Not one to dwell on the last game, Onewnu was looking forward to the challenge of facing a disruptive Jets front seven.