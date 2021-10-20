Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Unfiltered Replay Wed Oct 20 | 02:00 PM - 11:58 PM

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Bill Belichick 10/20: "Every time you play a team in this league it's a whole new game"

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

McDaniels on Mac, 4th-down aggression and a Jets rematch

Coffee with the Coach: Richard Seymour's impact in New England

Sights and Sounds: Week 6 vs Dallas Cowboys

Josh McDaniels 10/19: "We are continuing to grow and evolve offensively and as a team"

Patriots Mailbag: Opening it up for Mac Jones and the offense

NFL Notes: Pats should run to Marlon Mack

Breaking down Patriots offensive strengths and struggles vs. Cowboys

Bill Belichick 10/18: "We did what we thought was best for us"

Mac Jones 10/17: "We fought really hard"

Bill Belichick 10/17: "We went toe to toe with them for 60-minutes"

Press Pass: Players react to overtime loss

What Went Wrong: Patriots come up short in overtime

Game Notes: Patriots play first regular-season overtime game since 2015

5 Keys from Patriots overtime loss to Cowboys

Game Observations: Gritty Patriots outdone by Big D 

Full highlights from Cowboys vs. Patriots: NFL Week 6

NFL Week 7: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Oct 20, 2021 at 04:15 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Injury Report 2021 16x9

The New England Patriots (2-4) and the New York Jets (1-4) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2021

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DL Davon Godchaux, Finger
LB Dont'a Hightower, Elbow/Ankle
CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle
CB Shaun Wade, Concussion
DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Knee

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DL Christian Barmore, Shoulder
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs
RB Brandon Bolden, Thigh
S Kyle Dugger, Knee
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
LB Brandon King, Thigh
G Shaq Mason, Abdomen
DB Jalen Mills, Hamstring
DB Adrian Phillips, Back
LB Josh Uche, Shoulder
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.

NEW YORK JETS (1-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
TE Tyler Kroft, Back
LB C.J. Mosley, Hamstring

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
S Marcus Maye, Ankle
S Adrian Colbert, Concussion
DL Nathan Shepherd, Knee
WR Jeff Smith, Concussion

FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Availability = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Availability = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

Related Content

news

NFL Week 6: Patriots - Cowboys Injury Report

The New England Patriots (2-3) and the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 5: Patriots - Texans Injury Report

The New England Patriots (1-3) and the Houston Texans (1-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 4: Patriots - Buccaneers Injury Report

The New England Patriots (1-2) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 3: Patriots - Saints Injury Report

The New England Patriots (1-1) and the New Orleans Saints (1-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 2: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

The New England Patriots (0-1) and the New York Jets (0-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

The New England Patriots (0-0) and the Miami Dolphins (0-0) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 17: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

The New England Patriots (6-9) and the New York Jets (2-13) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 16: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

The New England Patriots (6-8) and the Buffalo Bills (11-3) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 15: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

The New England Patriots (6-7) and the Miami Dolphins (8-5) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 14: Patriots - Rams Injury Report

The New England Patriots (6-6) and the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 13: Patriots - Chargers Injury Report

The New England Patriots (5-6) and the Los Angeles Chargers (3-8) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Notebook: Onwenu's versatility offers offensive flexibility

NFL Week 7: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/20

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Devin McCourty 10/20: "There's nothing we can do about games that have been played in the past"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

Mac Jones 10/20: "I think we're moving in the right direction"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

Adrian Phillips 10/20: "The most important part of the game is the end"

Patriots safety Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

Kendrick Bourne 10/20: "We're doing the wrong things at crucial times"

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

Belestrator: Preparing for the wide receivers on the Jets

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the New York Jets Corey Davis, Keelan Cole, and Jamison Crowder on this edition of the Belestrator. For more Patriots All Access, tune in this Friday, October 22th at 7:00 pm on WBZ-TV. The full show will also be available on Patriots.com shortly following the broadcast.

Jonnu Smith 10/20: "We know that we're not a 2-4 team"

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith addresses the media on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising