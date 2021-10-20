NFL Week 7: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

The New England Patriots (2-4) and the New York Jets (1-4) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2021
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2-4)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DL Davon Godchaux, Finger
LB Dont'a Hightower, Elbow/Ankle
CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle
CB Shaun Wade, Concussion
DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Knee
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DL Christian Barmore, Shoulder
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs
RB Brandon Bolden, Thigh
S Kyle Dugger, Knee
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
LB Brandon King, Thigh
G Shaq Mason, Abdomen
DB Jalen Mills, Hamstring
DB Adrian Phillips, Back
LB Josh Uche, Shoulder
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin
FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.
NEW YORK JETS (1-4)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
TE Tyler Kroft, Back
LB C.J. Mosley, Hamstring
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
S Marcus Maye, Ankle
S Adrian Colbert, Concussion
DL Nathan Shepherd, Knee
WR Jeff Smith, Concussion
FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Availability = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Availability = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play