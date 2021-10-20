Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Unfiltered Replay Wed Oct 20 | 02:00 PM - 11:58 PM

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

McDaniels on Mac, 4th-down aggression and a Jets rematch

Coffee with the Coach: Richard Seymour's impact in New England

Sights and Sounds: Week 6 vs Dallas Cowboys

Josh McDaniels 10/19: "We are continuing to grow and evolve offensively and as a team"

Patriots Mailbag: Opening it up for Mac Jones and the offense

NFL Notes: Pats should run to Marlon Mack

Breaking down Patriots offensive strengths and struggles vs. Cowboys

Bill Belichick 10/18: "We did what we thought was best for us"

Mac Jones 10/17: "We fought really hard"

Bill Belichick 10/17: "We went toe to toe with them for 60-minutes"

Press Pass: Players react to overtime loss

What Went Wrong: Patriots come up short in overtime

Game Notes: Patriots play first regular-season overtime game since 2015

5 Keys from Patriots overtime loss to Cowboys

Game Observations: Gritty Patriots outdone by Big D 

Full highlights from Cowboys vs. Patriots: NFL Week 6

Hunter Henry shows reckless abandon on 20-yard diving TD grab

Mac Jones' 23-yard laser pinpoints Rhamondre Stevenson downfield

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

Oct 20, 2021 at 08:00 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

20210919-broadcast-info-jets

REGULAR SEASON

WEEK 7 · Sun 10/24 · 1:00 PM EDT

Jets

New York Jets

AT

Patriots

New England Patriots

CBS / WBZ
98.5 FM The Sports Hub
GILLETTE STADIUM
GAME CENTER
Presented by

A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's New England Patriots game against the New York Jets.

TELEVISION

This week's game will be broadcast by CBS and can be seen locally on WBZ-TV Channel 4. Andrew Catalon will handle play-by-play duties with James Lofton as the color analyst. Amanda Balionis will work from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Steve McKee and directed by Andy Goldberg.

Related Links

MOBILE

Watch Patriots games live for free in the official Patriots app (iOS & Android) and on Patriots.com safari mobile web. Prime-time and nationally televised games are free and available to anyone located in the United States. Local market games are restricted. Please check local TV listings for availability.

*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & prime-time games only. Data charges may apply.

LOCAL RADIO

98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 35 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

SATELLITE RADIO

SIRIUS-XM: 227 (NE), 385 (NYJ) | SXM App: 821 (NE), 824 (NYJ)

NFL GAME PASS

IT'S GAME TIME. Get full game replays, condensed games and coaches film. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Get Game Pass now!

G﻿ame Pass International: Catch games live and on-demand all season long with NFL Game Pass. Start your free trial today!

International Fans, click here

For more ways to watch and stream the game, click here: Ways to Watch Guide

PREGAME AND POSTGAME SHOWS

Patriots Pregame Show presented by Dunkin': Join us on Sunday from 10:45 AM - 12:45 PM on the Patriots.com homepage for the Patriots Pregame Show radio broadcast. Host Rob 'Hardy' Poole is joined by Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to preview all the action and get the fans take heading into each game. The broadcast is also available on the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

Patriots Postgame Show presented by Cybereason: Immediately after the game host Rob 'Hardy' Poole from 98.5 The Sports Hub returns with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to break down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more. on the Patriots Postgame Show exclusively on Patriots.com Radio and the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

IN-GAME ON PATRIOTS.COM

Kirsch Words In-Game Live Blog: Join us on the homepage of Patriots.com during the game as Patriots.com Editor-in-Chief Fred Kirsch offers his live commentary on all the action. Plus, get live stats, score updates, highlights and more.

Related Content

news

How to Watch/Listen: Cowboys at Patriots

A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's New England Patriots game against the Dallas Cowboys.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Texans

A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's New England Patriots game against the Houston Texans.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Buccaneers at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's game between the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

How to Watch/Listen: Saints at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's game between the New England Patriots and the New Orleans Saints.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Jets

Complete broadcast information for this week's game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets.
news

Broadcast Information: Dolphins at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's game between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Giants

Complete broadcast information for this week's preseason game between the New England Patriots and the New York Giants.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Eagles

Complete broadcast information for this week's preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Broadcast Information: Washington at New England

Complete broadcast information for this week's preseason game between the Washington Football Team and the New England Patriots.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Jets

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Bills

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

Patriots Sign DB Myles Bryant to the 53-Man Roster; Place DL Chase Winovich on Injured Reserve; Sign K Riley Patterson to the Practice Squad

McDaniels on Mac, 4th-down aggression and a Jets rematch

Ed Madden of Blue Hills Regional Technical School Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Patriots Mailbag: Opening it up for Mac Jones and the offense

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Jonnu Smith 10/20: "We know that we're not a 2-4 team"

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith addresses the media on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

Bill Belichick 10/20: "Every time you play a team in this league it's a whole new game"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

Mike Onwenu 10/20: "Next week's game is always the most important"

Patriots offensive guard Michael Onwenu addresses the media on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

Coffee with the Coach: Richard Seymour's impact in New England

In anticipation of this weekend's Patriots Hall of Fame Induction, coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak discuss Richard Seymour and his importance to his earlier Patriots teams.

Sights and Sounds: Week 6 vs Dallas Cowboys

Get an inside look at the Patriots 35-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in this week's edition of Sights & Sounds.

Josh McDaniels 10/19: "We are continuing to grow and evolve offensively and as a team"

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addresses the media on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising