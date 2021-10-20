Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

SCOUTING THE MATCHUPS

By Paul Perillo

The Patriots offense has been held in check thus far this season but the Jets struggling defense provides an opportunity for that to change.

When the Patriots run - Edge: Patriots

Damien Harris ran with toughness and picked up his second 100-yard game of the season against Dallas on Sunday. He was productive despite entering the game with sore ribs, and for large portions of the game he was the team's best option. Harris also did his work operating behind a patchwork offensive line that didn't provide consistent help, yet he still ripped off a pair of 21-yard runs and remained productive throughout. Rookie Rhamondre Stevenson also chipped in against the Cowboys, picking up his first-career touchdown to give the Patriots the lead in the fourth quarter. That two-pronged attack should continue at Gillette Stadium Sunday against a Jets defense that struggles to stop the run. New York ranks 21st in run defense, allowing an average of 123.4 yards per game. New York's front actually did a pretty good job of containing Harris and the Patriots ground attack in Week 2 at the Meadowlands, holding New England to 101 yards on 24 carries for a 4.2-yard average. Both Harris and James White picked up rushing touchdowns, however, with Harris turning in a highlight-reel 26-yard jaunt through several would-be Jets tacklers. John Franklin-Myers, Sheldon Rankins, Quinnen Williams and Bryce Huff will need to be stout once again against a Patriots offense that wants to get Harris & Co. going.

When the Patriots pass - Edge: Patriots

Mac Jones continues to be extremely efficient and that was the case in Week 2 against the Jets as well. He completed 22 of 30 passes but for just 186 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. On Sunday against the Cowboys Jones showed signs of having the ability to get the ball downfield with more regularity. He hit Hunter Henry for a 20-yard touchdown after finding Stevenson for 22 earlier in the game. But the capper came late when he rebounded from a pick-6 to find Kendrick Bourne for a 75-yard touchdown to regain the lead. Jones is getting more comfortable pushing it downfield, but the protection needs to be better for that to continue. Jones was sacked twice and took a huge hit from Randy Gregory, which caused a fumble and changed the game. Injuries and COVID protocols have left the offensive line struggling to find the proper combinations, and Bill Belichick continues to tinker to find the right mix. If the protection settles down Jones should be able to use Henry and his stable of wideouts, most notably Bourne and Jakobi Meyers, enough to take advantage of a Jets secondary that includes corners Quincy Williams, Bryce Hall and Brandin Echols and safeties Marcus Maye, Ashtyn Davis and Sharrod Neasman. That group ranks 17th in allowing 249.4 yards per game and has yet to intercept a single pass. The Patriots should be able move it through the air on Sunday.

When the Jets run - Edge: Patriots

In the first meeting the Jets were able to run wild, racking up 152 yards on the ground on 31 attempts. The Patriots front struggled early on and had a tough time containing opposing running backs, but things have improved recently. New England kept Tampa, Houston and Dallas under wraps for the most part. In addition, New York's only real success running the ball this season came in that Week 2 loss. On the season the Jets rank 31st in rushing, managing only 74 yards per game, and 30th with an average of 3.6 yards per attempt. Rookie Michael Carter has shown flashes of ability but with the Jets offensive line banged up and struggling, running lanes have been tough to come by. Carter leads the Jets with only 165 rushing yards for the season, averaging a paltry 3.5 yards per carry. The Patriots front of Lawrence Guy, Davin Godchaux, Deatrich Wise and linebackers Matthew Judon, Ja'Whaun Bentley and Dont'a Hightower should be able to prevent a repeat of what went on in Week 2 when the Jets consistently gashed the front and picked up chunks of yardage on the ground.

When the Jets pass - Edge: Patriots

Rookie Zach Wilson has struggled in most of his games this season but none more so than against the Patriots when he tossed four interceptions and single-handedly cost his team a chance to compete. Wilson was erratic with both his throws and decisions, forcing one down the middle early to set the stage for a long afternoon. At times Wilson has shown the playmaking ability that intrigued NFL scouts and led to the Jets to select him No. 2 overall, but not nearly consistently enough. He has just four touchdowns against nine interceptions on the season. Meanwhile, the Patriots secondary is coming off one of the worst outings of the Belichick era, coughing up 445 yards to Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Injuries and inconsistency have plagued the group and J.C. Jackson, Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, Devin McCourty and Adrian Phillips need to be better. Jackson was excellent against Corey Davis in the first meeting and Wilson wasn't accurate or prepared enough to look elsewhere for answers. Braxton Berrios, Elijah Moore and Jamison Crowder provide some solid options, so the secondary will need to improve. It also would help if the Patriots can get some pressure, as they did in Week 2 when they sacked Wilson four times. Ranking 30th in the league, this is not a passing attack that presents a lot of problems.

Special Teams - Edge: Patriots