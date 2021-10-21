Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Playbook Thu Oct 21 | 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Bill Belichick 10/20: "Every time you play a team in this league it's a whole new game"

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

McDaniels on Mac, 4th-down aggression and a Jets rematch

Coffee with the Coach: Richard Seymour's impact in New England

Sights and Sounds: Week 6 vs Dallas Cowboys

Josh McDaniels 10/19: "We are continuing to grow and evolve offensively and as a team"

Patriots Mailbag: Opening it up for Mac Jones and the offense

NFL Notes: Pats should run to Marlon Mack

Breaking down Patriots offensive strengths and struggles vs. Cowboys

Bill Belichick 10/18: "We did what we thought was best for us"

Mac Jones 10/17: "We fought really hard"

Bill Belichick 10/17: "We went toe to toe with them for 60-minutes"

Press Pass: Players react to overtime loss

What Went Wrong: Patriots come up short in overtime

Game Notes: Patriots play first regular-season overtime game since 2015

5 Keys from Patriots overtime loss to Cowboys

Game Observations: Gritty Patriots outdone by Big D 

Full highlights from Cowboys vs. Patriots: NFL Week 6

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Oct 21, 2021 at 12:17 PM
medium_icon
Patriots.com Staff
20210916-what-they-re-saying-jets-pdc

Find out what New York Jets coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

On facing the Patriots...

"I think it's an opportunity to show what we've been doing and how far we've come since the last time we played them. I think we were better than what we displayed against these guys. We have to play fast and we've got to handle our business."

- Jets Wide Receiver Corey Davis

"It's another opportunity to own your moment. It's another championship opportunity, no different than the championship opportunity to take practice to its fullest. Yes, New England has done a lot of winning over the last 20 years and, obviously, they've got a Hall of Fame coach, they've had Hall of Fame players, and a lot of respect for the organization, but they are another team that is in the way of us trying to be our absolute best. That's the main focus."

- Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh

"New England has always been a great opponent. They've always been a great team. So, we have to just take what we've learned and use it to our advantage, grow from it, fix it and come into this game knowing that they are going to come out and compete."

- Jets Defensive Lineman Folorunso Fatukasi

"You go out there and you play the best you absolutely can. You lay it all on the line, you execute to the best of your ability and you strain more than anyone is willing to strain, and you trust the results will be in your favor. Sometimes it doesn't work out that way. I thought we did a lot of great things in the first game, but the score doesn't reflect it at all because you turn the ball over and the turnovers are going to kill you. But I don't think the final score is really indicative of what actually happened when you study play for play. Does that mean the tables will turn? No, it doesn't. But at the same, I got a lot of faith in the group that we have and the fact that I know what we're made of and I know what we're capable of."

- Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh

Related Links

On Mac Jones...

"I think he's been pretty consistent. They do a really nice job, too, with regards to how they play the game. He gets rid of the ball, I think it's like 2.6 (seconds) on average, which is pretty fast. He's starting to push the ball down the field a little bit more, but at the same time, it's our job to try to make things uncomfortable for him. And I think our d-line and the speed at which we're operating on the back end, I think we can do a really good job with the way he's playing. Excited for this second matchup for him, but again, I still think it comes down to how we play."

- Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh

"He's not a guy that really gets rattled. He definitely doesn't show it if he does get rattled. He takes what the game gives him. He takes what the defense gives him, He just tries to go do his job. That's what you want from a quarterback. What we have to do is make sure we stop the run because if they get the run game going that's really when they play action and really get going for them. That keeps the pressure off of him. That keeps the clock running. So, for us we need to stop the run, get them off the field on third down and when we do get to third down stop the screens because that's definitely been what's been hurting us a lot the past few games."

- Jets Linebacker C.J. Mosley

On Josh McDaniels...

"Josh McDaniels forever has been one of the best in terms of attacking your run-pass conflict. So, he finds the defender who's got the hardest run-pass conflict within a scheme, and he just attacks the heck out of it. So, in Cover Two, MIKE linebacker, major run-pass conflict, you see a lot of those tight end dumps. That might not apply to us because we don't play Cover Two. So, there's a lot of ways Josh, in the history of his play calling, he is a very brilliant mind offensively and he'll find you. And if you know your job and you know you have a run-pass conflict, I promise you, he's coming for you. And so, it's just awareness, showing them plays, showing them history, showing them the tendency of play calling and all that, and I promise you Josh will have something else that we've never seen before. You just have to understand what your job responsibility is and understand that if you have a run-pass conflict, he's seeking you out."

- Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh

On defending against the Patriots offense...

"We have to be very disciplined with your eyes. They do a lot of things with their formations, moving guys around and putting guys in different positions to try to mess with your eyes and make you think you are seeing something, but it's really the same formation just different personnel. We have to get in our coverage and know what our job is in that coverage, but after that dissecting what the offense is doing and go play football. That's what we pride ourselves on."

- Jets Linebacker C.J. Mosley

Related Content

news

What They're Saying: Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: Houston Texans

Houston Texans coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football.
news

What They're Saying: New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Find out what New York Jets coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

A look at what the Miami Dolphins are saying about the New England Patriots heading into their game on Sunday.
news

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Find out what New York Jets coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

Find out what Buffalo Bills coaches and players are saying about their upcoming NFL Week 16 game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams coaches and players discuss their upcoming game against the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football.
news

What They're Saying: Los Angeles Chargers

Find out what Los Angeles Chargers coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Pats offense looks to find their finish

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Nathan Persampieri from Newton, Mass.

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 10/20

Notebook: Onwenu's versatility offers offensive flexibility

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Looking Back at David Patten's Record Day

David Patten takes a look back and discusses his 4 touchdown day on October 21, 2001.

Matthew Judon on Zach Wilson 10/21: "We have to have consistent pass rush lanes"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

Press Pass: Working towards better results

Patriots players Adrian Phillips, Kendrick Bourne, Jonnu Smith, and Mac Jones discuss what the team needs to improve upon to get better results.

Patriots 2001 Lookback: Game Highlights from Week 6 Patriots at Colts

Watch full highlights from New England's Week 6 game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, October 21, 2001.

Kyle Van Noy 10/21: "Everyday we need to keep the energy and urgency up"

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy addresses the media on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

Devin McCourty 10/20: "There's nothing we can do about games that have been played in the past"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?
Advertising