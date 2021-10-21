What They're Saying: New York Jets

On Mac Jones...

"I think he's been pretty consistent. They do a really nice job, too, with regards to how they play the game. He gets rid of the ball, I think it's like 2.6 (seconds) on average, which is pretty fast. He's starting to push the ball down the field a little bit more, but at the same time, it's our job to try to make things uncomfortable for him. And I think our d-line and the speed at which we're operating on the back end, I think we can do a really good job with the way he's playing. Excited for this second matchup for him, but again, I still think it comes down to how we play."

- Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh

"He's not a guy that really gets rattled. He definitely doesn't show it if he does get rattled. He takes what the game gives him. He takes what the defense gives him, He just tries to go do his job. That's what you want from a quarterback. What we have to do is make sure we stop the run because if they get the run game going that's really when they play action and really get going for them. That keeps the pressure off of him. That keeps the clock running. So, for us we need to stop the run, get them off the field on third down and when we do get to third down stop the screens because that's definitely been what's been hurting us a lot the past few games."

- Jets Linebacker C.J. Mosley

On Josh McDaniels...

"Josh McDaniels forever has been one of the best in terms of attacking your run-pass conflict. So, he finds the defender who's got the hardest run-pass conflict within a scheme, and he just attacks the heck out of it. So, in Cover Two, MIKE linebacker, major run-pass conflict, you see a lot of those tight end dumps. That might not apply to us because we don't play Cover Two. So, there's a lot of ways Josh, in the history of his play calling, he is a very brilliant mind offensively and he'll find you. And if you know your job and you know you have a run-pass conflict, I promise you, he's coming for you. And so, it's just awareness, showing them plays, showing them history, showing them the tendency of play calling and all that, and I promise you Josh will have something else that we've never seen before. You just have to understand what your job responsibility is and understand that if you have a run-pass conflict, he's seeking you out."

- Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh

On defending against the Patriots offense...

"We have to be very disciplined with your eyes. They do a lot of things with their formations, moving guys around and putting guys in different positions to try to mess with your eyes and make you think you are seeing something, but it's really the same formation just different personnel. We have to get in our coverage and know what our job is in that coverage, but after that dissecting what the offense is doing and go play football. That's what we pride ourselves on."