Expert Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Bold prediction: A first-quarter pick-six by safety Marcus Maye will kill two slumps with one stone, so to speak. It will be the Jets' first interception in eight games, dating to last season, and their first score of the season in the opening quarter. The Jets have been outscored 30-0 in the first quarter and 75-13 in first half this season. But they'll still find a way to lose the game.