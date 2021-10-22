Expert Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 7 matchup against the New York Jets.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
Pick: Patriots 27, Jets 17
What to watch for: The Patriots intercepted Jets quarterback Zach Wilson four times in the Week 2 meeting between these teams, and several of those were gift-wrapped by the No. 2 overall pick. Will history repeat itself? The Patriots have just two interceptions in their other five games and have a minus-3 turnover differential on the season.
Rich Cimini, ESPN
Pick: Patriots 23, Jets 20
Bold prediction: A first-quarter pick-six by safety Marcus Maye will kill two slumps with one stone, so to speak. It will be the Jets' first interception in eight games, dating to last season, and their first score of the season in the opening quarter. The Jets have been outscored 30-0 in the first quarter and 75-13 in first half this season. But they'll still find a way to lose the game.
Emmanuel Acho, ESPN: Patriots
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Patriots
Mike Clay, ESPN: Patriots
Jeremy Fowler: Patriots
Dominique Foxworth, ESPN: Patriots
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Patriots
Rob Ninkovich, ESPN: Patriots
Laura Rutledge, ESPN: Patriots
Kevin Seifert, ESPN: Patriots
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots
Damien Woody: Jets
Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com
Pick: Patriots 24, Jets, 16
Both teams should look at this as a chance to show progress made since their Week 2 game. The Patriots' offense has quietly improved the last few weeks, despite line injuries. Bill Belichick should lean into Mac Jones' growth more while trusting his overly complex defense less. Zach Wilson has shown little ability to win from the pocket. If nothing else, this New England defense should be good at keeping him there.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:
Pick: Patriots 27, Jets 10
The Jets are coming off their bye, while the Patriots are coming off a tough home loss to the Cowboys. Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson really struggled before the bye, and this isn't a great way to try to get going facing a Bill Belichick-coached team. He dominates rookie passers and he will here as well. Mac Jones gets the best of his opposing rookie quarterback.
Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports: Patriots
Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots
Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Patriots
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Patriots
John Breech, CBS Sports: Patriots
Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports: Patriots
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Patriots
Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:
Pick: Patriots 34, Jets 13
The Patriots finally get a win at home, and Zach Wilson once again sees ghosts, a week before Halloween.
Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk:
Pick: Patriots 30, Jets 14
The Patriots will complete their season sweep of the Jets with an easy win.
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 27, Jets 9
Patriots make life tough on rookie Zach Wilson once again.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 28, Jets 13
At 2-4 and needing their first home win, the stage is set for the Patriots to finally get their season on track with a clean win where they perform well in all three phases. Zach Wilson and the Jets can be dangerous, but New England gets the kind of team win they've been working toward.
Erik Scalavino, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 30, Jets 20
New York's rookie quarterback, Zach Wilson, can't possibly play as poorly as he did against New England in Week 2, can he? I don't think so, which means the Jets will be more competitive in this renewal of acquaintances between the AFC East rivals. However, the Patriots will also play better, especially on offense, where they'll final reach the 30-point mark for the first time this season.