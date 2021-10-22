Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Oct 22 - 12:00 AM | Sun Oct 24 - 10:40 AM

Expert Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Notebook: Urgency high for Patriots defense

NFL Week 7: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Belestrator: Preparing for the wide receivers on the Jets

Bill Belichick 10/20: "Every time you play a team in this league it's a whole new game"

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

McDaniels on Mac, 4th-down aggression and a Jets rematch

Coffee with the Coach: Richard Seymour's impact in New England

Sights and Sounds: Week 6 vs Dallas Cowboys

Josh McDaniels 10/19: "We are continuing to grow and evolve offensively and as a team"

Patriots Mailbag: Opening it up for Mac Jones and the offense

NFL Notes: Pats should run to Marlon Mack

Breaking down Patriots offensive strengths and struggles vs. Cowboys

Bill Belichick 10/18: "We did what we thought was best for us"

Mac Jones 10/17: "We fought really hard"

Bill Belichick 10/17: "We went toe to toe with them for 60-minutes"

Press Pass: Players react to overtime loss

Expert Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Oct 22, 2021 at 09:19 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2021-ExpertPredictions-16x9

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 7 matchup against the New York Jets.

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

Pick: Patriots 27, Jets 17

What to watch for: The Patriots intercepted Jets quarterback Zach Wilson four times in the Week 2 meeting between these teams, and several of those were gift-wrapped by the No. 2 overall pick. Will history repeat itself? The Patriots have just two interceptions in their other five games and have a minus-3 turnover differential on the season.

Rich Cimini, ESPN

Pick: Patriots 23, Jets 20

Related Links

Bold prediction: A first-quarter pick-six by safety Marcus Maye will kill two slumps with one stone, so to speak. It will be the Jets' first interception in eight games, dating to last season, and their first score of the season in the opening quarter. The Jets have been outscored 30-0 in the first quarter and 75-13 in first half this season. But they'll still find a way to lose the game.

Emmanuel Acho, ESPN: Patriots

Matt Bowen, ESPN: Patriots

Mike Clay, ESPN: Patriots

Jeremy Fowler: Patriots

Dominique Foxworth, ESPN: Patriots

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Patriots

Rob Ninkovich, ESPN: Patriots

Laura Rutledge, ESPN: Patriots

Kevin Seifert, ESPN: Patriots

Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots

Damien Woody: Jets

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com

Pick: Patriots 24, Jets, 16

Both teams should look at this as a chance to show progress made since their Week 2 game. The Patriots' offense has quietly improved the last few weeks, despite line injuries. Bill Belichick should lean into Mac Jones' growth more while trusting his overly complex defense less. Zach Wilson has shown little ability to win from the pocket. If nothing else, this New England defense should be good at keeping him there.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:

Pick: Patriots 27, Jets 10

The Jets are coming off their bye, while the Patriots are coming off a tough home loss to the Cowboys. Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson really struggled before the bye, and this isn't a great way to try to get going facing a Bill Belichick-coached team. He dominates rookie passers and he will here as well. Mac Jones gets the best of his opposing rookie quarterback.

Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports: Patriots

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots

Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Patriots

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Patriots

John Breech, CBS Sports: Patriots

Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports: Patriots

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Patriots

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:

Pick: Patriots 34, Jets 13

The Patriots finally get a win at home, and Zach Wilson once again sees ghosts, a week before Halloween.

Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk:

Pick: Patriots 30, Jets 14

The Patriots will complete their season sweep of the Jets with an easy win.

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 27, Jets 9

Patriots make life tough on rookie Zach Wilson once again.

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 28, Jets 13

At 2-4 and needing their first home win, the stage is set for the Patriots to finally get their season on track with a clean win where they perform well in all three phases. Zach Wilson and the Jets can be dangerous, but New England gets the kind of team win they've been working toward.

Erik Scalavino, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 30, Jets 20

New York's rookie quarterback, Zach Wilson, can't possibly play as poorly as he did against New England in Week 2, can he? I don't think so, which means the Jets will be more competitive in this renewal of acquaintances between the AFC East rivals. However, the Patriots will also play better, especially on offense, where they'll final reach the 30-point mark for the first time this season.

Related Content

news

Expert Predictions: Week 6 picks for Patriots vs. Cowboys

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 6 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 5 picks for Patriots at Texans

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 5 matchup against the Houston Texans.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 4 picks for Patriots vs. Buccaneers

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots vs. Saints

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 3 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Jets

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 2 matchup against the New York Jets.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 17 matchup against the New York Jets.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 16 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 15 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 15 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 14 picks for Patriots vs. Rams

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 14 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 13 picks for Patriots vs. Chargers

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 13 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Expert Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

NFL Week 7: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Notebook: Urgency high for Patriots defense

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Pats offense looks to find their finish

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Myles Bryant 10/21: "As long as you're comfortable you can go out there and play the game you have always played"

Patriots defensive back Myles Bryant addresses the media on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

One-on-One with Kendrick Bourne

Steve Burton sits down with Kendrick Bourne to talk about how the east coast compares to the west coast.

Nick Folk 10/21: "Everybody's dealing with nicks and bruises right now"

Patriots kicker Nick Folk addresses the media on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

Nelson Agholor 10/21: "We need to do whatever we need to do to win football games"

Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor addresses the media on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

Rhamondre Stevenson 10/21: "We just got to get better"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

Belestrator: Preparing for the wide receivers on the Jets

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the New York Jets Corey Davis, Keelan Cole, and Jamison Crowder on this edition of the Belestrator. For more Patriots All Access, tune in this Friday, October 22th at 7:00 pm on WBZ-TV. The full show will also be available on Patriots.com shortly following the broadcast.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?
Advertising