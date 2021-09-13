Notebook: Pats close book on Dolphins loss

After a season-opening loss that was filled with some ups and downs, the Patriots were back to work on Monday, reviewing the film, making corrections and preparing to turn the page to their Week 2 matchup against the New York Jets.

"They made more plays than we did in those critical situations," said Ja'Whaun Bentley on Monday afternoon after assessing the damage. "They played well. We did some good things, we just didn't make enough plays to get it done."

Devin McCourty is in his 12th season with the team and has seen his share of losses in New England. McCourty knows what it will take to break into 2021's win column.

"Playing better situational football, not turning the ball over and penalties, that was the big takeaway," said McCourty of the key areas where the Patriots faltered. "That's why Bill's great, whether it's the first game or mid-season, his consistency with the football aspect of it and what we need to do to get better for me is always what I try to hear and what I try to focus on.

"It's game one, we've got time but the sense of urgency in this league has to happen right away because you can't just start falling behind and losing games."

One of the big positives from the game was the solid debut of Mac Jones at quarterback. The rookie looked comfortable, throwing for nearly 300 yards while completing nearly three-quarters of his passes.

It was a performance not lost on those charged with protecting him.

"I thought Mac showed a lot of mental toughness yesterday," said David Andrews during his media availability session. "Just throughout the game, he did some things really well. We've got to do a little better job protecting him at times, in my opinion, I think he took too many hits.

"I thought he showed some toughness standing in there making some big throws, taking hits and kept moving."

The Pats can forget about Miami until the season finale in four months, but for now, it's a familiar process -- eliminate the mistakes, build off the positives and once again, put everything they've got into this week's contest.