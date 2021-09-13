Breaking down Patriots solid third-down offensive performance vs. Miami

4th quarter, 3rd-and-7: Jones to White (8 yards)

Just three plays later the Patriots would face another third down, this one coming from the Miami 29-yard line. The Dolphins would send five rushers, but they were ably picked up by the Patriots offensive line. It allowed James White to run an angle route of the backfield and Jones hit him in stride, giving the running back the chance to burrow for enough yardage to pick up the first down.

White continues to emerge as a favorite target for the rookie quarterback as Jones has shown repeated confidence to go to the running back in big spots. But more than his relationship with White is how Mac continues to show faith in the offense, trusting his keys and pulling the trigger in time to let his weapons go to work.

However it wasn't all perfect, and this drive would fizzle out on the next third down, on an incomplete pass from Jones to Jakobi Meyers that forced the Patriots to settle for a field goal instead of taking the lead with a touchdown. The Patriots put just two receivers out on routes, with the rest of the offense enlisted in protecting the quarterback. Meyers' quick motion inside, followed by taking his route outside at the snap opened up a window for what looked like it should have initially been an easy completion.

But as Jones threw on the move the ball was inaccurate and too low for the sure-handed Meyers to secure the catch and keep the drive alive. The margin for error is small and while the Patriots did a lot of good things on third down throughout the game, this was one where they came up short and it cost them on the scoreboard.