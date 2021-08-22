Notebook: Pats close in on the final week of preseason

Forecasts of a tropical storm weren't enough to keep Patriots coaches from checking in with the media on Sunday as the team prepares for their final week of preseason. After their own practices on Monday and Tuesday, the Pats will host the Giants for joint practices on Wednesday and Thursday before heading down to New York to wrap up their third and final preseason game on Sunday.

After a week's worth of work in Philadelphia, the defensive coaches were especially excited about the quality of work that their unit got it.

"We got good quality reps against a totally different team than we're used to seeing and it kind of tested our fundamentals and also our philosophy to see how it stacks up against another team," said inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo. "It also breaks up the monotony of camp going against the same guys over and over again. It was a great trip and a great time for the guys to really spend a lot of time together and build that camaraderie."

Injuries limited some of the Patriots players while in Philadelphia, presenting enhanced opportunities for players like rookie Christian Barmore and defensive backs like Justin Bethel, Michael Jackson and D'Angelo Ross.

"Obviously coming in new to the system as a rookie, he's developing, learning the playbook, trying to learn the concepts, the defensive line techniques, learning his teammates," said defensive line coach Demarcus Covington of Barmore, highlighting his progress. "He's done a really good job of embracing his role as a rookie defensive lineman coming into our defense and our team. He's definitely got some room for improvement but he's been doing good so far."

"It's more just guys making the most of their opportunities," said cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino. "Whether it's some guys stepping into the next group or a guy playing a different position, it's always great to watch the guys put it out there on tape for everyone else to see."

With the regular season rapidly approaching, the staff is staying in training camp mode for now, getting down the vital fundamentals that will carry them through the season.

"We talk about this, every play starts with good fundamentals," said Covington. "There's no good play without good fundamentals. We make sure we work on those from a day-to-day basis and for [Barmore], I would say with everybody, that's a point of emphasis on a down-by-down basis, whether it's run or pass."