Breaking down Cam Newton's efficient performance against Eagles

On the very next play, Newton would drop back from under center, decisively finding Meyers on a hitch. The timing was excellent and one of the most encouraging signs of the game. Newton would often miss the open windows in 2020 due to hesitation but that was nowhere to be found on this throw, as the Patriots offense picked up another 10 yards.

After a screen pass was held to just five yards, the Patriots faced a third-and-six that would result in Newton's only incompletion of the game. This time he was a little late in getting the ball out, though the incompletion was also influenced by a quickly-closing Eagles zone defense. James White slipped out into the flat but had two defenders over him and they were able to break on the ball and deliver the hit as it arrived. Quinn Nordin would miss the ensuing field goal attempt as Newton and the offense got nothing to show for a nice drive.

That would not be the case on Newton's final series of the night, an eight-play, 66-yard touchdown drive.

The first passing play was a bit wonky, but there were some positive elements to it. Newton had quick pressure in his face coming off of play-action and made a nice move in the pocket to escape. Instead of choosing to run he tossed a pass to James White who was able to secure the ball and get a first down. Last year, Newton would've probably run with this one and there's a case to be made he should've just picked up the first down with his legs and gotten down. However, he did keep his eyes downfield and looked to get the ball in the hands of his best receiving back to let him make a play. The throw was a bit off-target, but the overall play showed his trust in the system and his desire to stay within the framework when things broke down.

Sony Michel came to life as a pass catcher on the next two plays, with Newton avoiding pressure and again stepping up in the pocket to find his checkdown on the first. On the second, another perfectly executed screen pass, Michel was able to pick up the first down. Neither play was super dynamic, but both were effective and kept the chains moving down the field. Those plays are staples of the Patriots offense.