5 Keys from Patriots preseason win over Eagles

New-look backfield taking shape

A week after busting off a 91-yard touchdown run in his debut, rookie Rhamondre Stevenson put forth another intriguing performance with two more touchdowns. He showed some surprising speed last week, and now Stevenson showed some impressive power in this one. However, it wasn't all perfect from the rookie as he'd cough up a fumble in the fourth quarter, which should be a good teaching moment to take from the game for him.

Not to be outdone, Sony Michel also showed up positively, but most notably as a pass catcher, catching four balls for 37 yards, while also rushing for 34 yards. Michel is emerging to potentially play a more balanced role this season, a welcome relief after Rex Burkhead's departure. He could give the Patriots a more unpredictable offensive backfield.

Damien Harris was surprisingly quiet, picking up just 14 yards on five carries in the first quarter. Harris was often met in the backfield as the run game looked a bit out of sync early on in the game, something made even more surprising by New England's starting line going against the Eagles' second-teamers.