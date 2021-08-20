Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Aug 20 - 12:24 AM | Mon Aug 23 - 11:59 PM

5 Keys from Patriots preseason win over Eagles

Game Observations: Successful business trip for Patriots in Philly 

Full Patriots - Eagles Game Highlights | Preseason Week 2

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/19

Notebook: Asiasi's confidence rising in Year Two

Day 15 blogservations: Lots of red zone work in Philly

Analysis: WR group grabs our attention

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: RB depth, Mac or Cam and more

Day 14 blogservations: Offense struggles against Eagles

Cam Newton 8/16: 'The energy is set as soon as you walk out here'

Mac Jones 8/16: 'Staying on the same page is what it is all about'

Notebook: Pats get high-energy start to joint practices

Training Camp Practice Time Updates!

Breaking down Mac Jones' Patriots debut

Notebook: Pats' veteran defenders sharing experience

5 Keys from Patriots preseason win over Washington

Game Observations: Judon, Jones impress vs. Washington

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/12

Game Notes: Stevenson has a 91-yard touchdown run

Day 12 blogservations: Tempo slows as attention turns to Washington

Game Observations: Successful business trip for Patriots in Philly 

Aug 20, 2021 at 12:54 AM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

2021-GameObservations-16x9

Two down, one to go.

This week, the Patriots took their first business trip of the 2021 NFL season, an extended stay in Philadelphia for a series of business-like joint practices with the Eagles at Philly's training headquarters. Thursday, they met again just down the street at Lincoln Financial Field, getting down to the business of their second of three preseason games.

Final scores of course being irrelevant during the preseason, New England had to have entered this exhibition contest hoping to improve in all aspects of its performance from a week ago against Washington – a game they won, but with inconsistent results overall from various position groups.

In that respect, the Patriots more than took care of business.

* * *

Joejuan Williams, who made the tackle on the game's opening kickoff, had a solid week in his normal role as a cornerback during practices with the Eagles. The third-year man was rewarded, it seemed, with a starting nod opposite J.C. Jackson at outside corner, although it should be noted that the Patriots also entered the game a bit thin at corner due to some injuries. Williams, however, continued his strong showing during first-half action Thursday night.

* * *

Picking up where he left off last week, edge rusher Matt Judon made another big play right off the bat versus Philadelphia. When a shotgun snap sailed past Eagles QB Joe Flacco, Judon gave chase and stripped him of the ball right as Flacco tried to pick it up and run. Defensive back Jalen Mills then scooped up the loose ball, giving the Patriots offense excellent field position to start the night.

Judon and Mills were two of the biggest money signings by New England this past offseason and have been integral parts of this defense through the first two games and all throughout training camp. Judon later pressured Flacco on a 3rd-and-9 deep in Philly real estate, forcing an errant throw and another Eagles punt.

Mills, meanwhile, has played a lot of outside corner prior to Thursday night's game, but may be better suited as an inside corner, and that's where he mostly lined up in the game versus Philly.

* * *

Seeing Flacco under center so early came as a mild surprise, as he is listed as Philly's No. 2 QB and consistently took second-team reps during practices with New England earlier this week. Regular starter Jalen Hurts came down with some sort of illness at the last moment, according to reports, necessitating the understudy Flacco's insertion.

* * *

Starting QB Cam Newton looked better – i.e., more confident – throwing the football and maneuvering in the pocket during the game than he did in this week's practice sessions. In fact, this may have been the most fluid Newton has looked since signing with the Patriots in the summer of 2020. Granted, it was only preseason action, and the Eagles didn't play several of their front-line defenders, yet Newton's performance Thursday can be viewed as an encouraging development, particularly if he can continue it in the coming week of joint practices with the New York Giants back in Foxborough.

* * *

Red zone work was the focus of Tuesday's Patriots-Eagles joint session. While New England came away with mixed results during that practice, the Patriots started off strong with a touchdown run by Damien Harris off the Flacco turnover. It proved a foreshadowing of the night's events for New England, a team that struggled with offensive red zone consistency last season.

* * *

Next possession, the Patriots drove a considerable distance to penetrate the Eagles' red zone once again, but had to settle for a 36-yard field goal attempt by Quinn Nordin. The rookie kicker missed it, though, pushing the ball wide right. Most of the right-footed Nordin's misses in practice this summer have been pushes to the right. Nordin's lone miss a week ago against Washington was a 33-yard extra point that he also pushed to the right.

After the second Patriots touchdown of the night, Nordin again missed the ensuing extra point by pushing the ball wide right. His propensity for pushing the ball suggests that he's either not following through properly and/or striking the ball in the wrong spot. Nordin ended up missing two extra points against Philadelphia in addition to his field goal miss, all of them wide right.

* * *

New England's starting defense played longer this week, nearly all of the first half, than a week ago, when it only saw action for a pair of series. Against the run, the unit continues to show progress, typified by another good 3rd-down stop on the second Eagle possession that forced a Philly punt. LB Kyle Van Noy, DL Carl Davis, and rookie DL Christian Barmore appeared to team up to clog the middle of the line of scrimmage on the particular play. With rush defense – particularly on critical downs – an issue for the Patriots last season, this is a positive trend so far this preseason.

* * *

With tight ends sparse due to a rash of injuries (second-year player Devin Asiasi suited up Thursday night as the only available Patriots tight end), second-year offensive lineman Justin Herron was thrust into double-duty as a jumbo tackle-eligible. His name was called a number of times in the game, but for the wrong reasons. He committed a handful of blocking penalties. Herron saw considerable action along the O-line as a 2020 rookie. He's a versatile young talent, but Thursday was a sloppy outing for him.

* * *

DE Chase Winovich finally saw some on-field work this week after coming of the PUP list. Though he incurred an unfortunate roughing-the-passer penalty in the first half after falling into Flacco's legs following a pass. Winovich made up for lost time later with a pair of legitimate sacks and five total tackles, four of them solo. Winovich when healthy is clearly at his best as a pass rusher. It's a crowded group on the edge and Winovich is fighting to find a role for himself. He may have helped his cause against the Eagles, but still has some ground to make up after missing much of the start of camp.

* * *

As he did a week ago, rookie QB Mac Jones appeared during the second and third quarters. Playing with a left knee brace that we first saw during practices with Philly this week, Jones didn't seem fazed by the additional equipment. If anything, he played even more effectively in Philadelphia Thursday after a shaky couple of days during joint practices.

Jones' first drive against the Eagles turned out to be a lengthy one that ended with a touchdown. The drive featured nice mixture of passes and runs and overcame a pair of holding penalties along the way. It should've been capped with a two-point conversion, but WR Kendrick Bourne saw Jones' pass go right through his hands in the end zone and fall incomplete.

Jones threw the football very well all night, at times eluding some Eagles pressure to do so. At the start of the second half, Jones orchestrated a marvelous, mostly no-huddle scoring drive. He looked confident in organizing his teammates quickly before each snap and decisive with his throws thereafter. Another step in the right direction for the young passer.

Sadly, his best throw of the game also resulted in an incompletion – a deep ball to N'Keal Harry which the receiver couldn't secure as he fell hard to the turf.

* * *

Rookie RB Rhamondre Stevenson continues to display an enviable combination of speed, elusiveness, and power. For the second consecutive game, he's found the end zone twice, but against the Eagles, he also lost a late fumble. This miscue will likely give his coaches an excuse to impress upon the young ball carrier the need to focus on fundamentals, but there's no denying that Stevenson is an exciting player to watch.

* * *

Related Links

Powerful Play & Powerful Player of the Game presented by Enel

As much as the Judon/Mills strip-sack fumble recovery set the tone for the Patriots on the night, a 4th-down interception caused by cornerback Justin Bethel and made by linebacker Harvey Langi may have been the most impressive. Bethel, primarily a special teams contributor, was defending Eagles receiver Jalen Reagor along the Patriots sideline, and as the ball arrived, Bethel, with his right hand tied up with Reagor, raised his left arm to deflect the ball.

As it fell, Langi swooped in out of nowhere to collect it before the ball hit the ground. Great game overall for Langi, who also registered a sack and five tackles. He nearly had a second INT late in the third quarter, but his diving effort bounced off the ground.

Related Content

news

Game Observations: Judon, Jones impress vs. Washington

A variety of thoughts about the first Patriots preseason game of 2021 from the press box at Gillette Stadium.
news

Game Observations: Patriots finish off Jets, 2020 season

New England ends their season 7-9 by dispatching the New York Jets in a come-from-behind win.
news

Game Observations: Bills keep rolling vs. Patriots

The Patriots fall to 6-9 after being thoroughly outplayed by the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills.
news

Game Observations: Dolphins run Pats out of postseason contention

The Patriots see their playoffs hopes end in Miami with a disappointing 22-12 loss to the Dolphins.
news

Game Observations: Rams run over Patriots

The Patriots fall to 6-7 on the season after a disappointing loss to the Rams.
news

Game Observations: Patriots explode in Chargers blowout

The Patriots turn in a dominant win over the Chargers in their first of two games in Los Angeles.
news

Game Observations: Pats outlast Cardinals for last-second win

New England moves to 5-6 on the season with a last-second win over Arizona.
news

Game Observations: Pats fall short in Houston

The Patriots drop to 4-6 after they can't complete a comeback attempt against the Texans.
news

Game Observations: Patriots get big win over Ravens

The Patriots won their second-straight game with a full team effort that knocked off the Baltimore Ravens.
news

Game Observations: Late rally gets Pats back on winning track

The Patriots broke their four-game losing streak with an exciting comeback that sent the Jets to their ninth loss.
news

Game Observations: Patriots fumble chance to knock off Bills

Turnovers continue to haunt the 2020 Patriots as a Cam Newton fumble in the closing seconds sends New England to a fourth-straight loss.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Observations: Successful business trip for Patriots in Philly 

5 Keys from Patriots preseason win over Eagles

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/19

Game Notes: Matt Judon forces a fumble that leads to Patriots first points

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Eagles Preseason Week 2

Philadelphia Eagles Postgame Quotes 8/19

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 8/19: 'It's always good to put the ball in the endzone'

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 35-0 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, August 19, 2021.

Press Pass: Patriots react to preseason win over Eagles

Patriots players Chase Winovich, Harvey Langi, and Cam Newton address the media on Thursday, August 19, 2021.

Cam Newton 8/19: 'We try to go out and execute as best as possible'

Patriots QB Cam Newton addresses the media on Thursday, August 19, 2021.

Chase Winovich 8/19: 'We are headed in the right direction'

Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich addresses the media on Thursday, August 19, 2021.

Full Patriots - Eagles Game Highlights | Preseason Week 2

Watch the New England Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles highlights during Preseason Week 2.

Harvey Langi on Interception 8/19: 'It felt like Christmas'

Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi addresses the media on Thursday, August 19, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Breaking down Patriots' Madden '22 ratings

With the release of Madden '22, let's take a look at how the Patriots' player rankings stack up in the latest release.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising