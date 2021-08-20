Game Notes: Matt Judon forces a fumble that leads to Patriots first points

NELSON AGHOLOR MAKES HIS PATRIOTS DEBUT

WR Nelson Agholor made his debut in a Patriots uniform after missing the preseason opener.

DEVIN ASIASI MAKES THE START AT TIGHT END

TE Devin Asiasi made the start at tight end. He started the final three games of his 2020 rookie season at tight end.

DEVIN MCCOURTY AND MATTHEW SLATER MADE HIS 2021 DEBUT

DB Devin McCourty and WR Matthew Slater played in their first preseason game of the season. Both dressed but did not play in the preseason opener against Washington. McCourty was in the starting lineup against the Eagles.

DAVID ANDREWS MAKES PRESEASON DEBUT

C David Andrews returned to action and was in the starting lineup at center after missing the preseason opener against Washington.

SECOND-ROUND DRAFT PICK DL CHRISTIAN BARMORE STARTS IN NFL DEBUT

2021 second-round draft pick DL Christian Barmore made his NFL debut after missing the preseason opener and was in the starting lineup.

CHASE WINOVICH MADE HIS PRESEASON DEBUT; HAS TWO SACK NIGHT

DL Chase Winovich returned to practice during the week and saw his first action of the 2021 preseason, in a reserve role. He had a 7-yard sack of Philadelphia QB Joe Flacco in the second quarter. He added a 9-yard sack of QB Nick Mullens in the third quarter. Winovich has his first NFL two-sack game in the 2020 regular season finale against the New York Jets on Jan. 3, 2021.

TED KARRAS MADE HIS RETURN TO THE PATRIOTS