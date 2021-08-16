Notebook: Pats get high-energy start to joint practices

The increased energy was hard to miss on the fields of the NovaCare Center on the first day of joint practices between the Eagles and Patriots. After getting warmed up separately, the two teams engaged in a lively two-hour practice that featured plenty of one-on-one's and team drills.

After nearly three weeks of camp, the chance to work against some new faces and schemes was a welcomed one.

"Anytime you have the opportunity to come out here and see any type of differences that you're unfamiliar with, it's good," said Cam Newton, who again took the first-team reps and worked mostly against the Eagles' top defensive unit. "For us, the monotony of camp hit a couple of days ago. Going against the same defense, going against the same coverage, going against the same looks...

"Days like this, trying to find enthusiasm and juice, it's kind of easy. That's the good thing about it. For so long we've been in Foxboro and going against each other, so now when you get a taste of something different, you see the energy is pretty much set as soon as you walk out here."

For Newton, this is just another example of the valuable experience he never got last summer.

"I got a year of learning," said the quarterback, noting his improved familiarity with the system and coaches. "That's the difference rather than being thrust in with only five weeks to prepare. Familiarity brings some type of swagger, confidence."

For Mac Jones, fresh off a promising first taste of NFL action, it was another dose of high-quality reps to be learned from.