Day 14 blogservations: Offense struggles against Eagles

With few options to turn to at tight end, Newton and Jones leaned on Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Meyers with some N'Keal Harry, Kristian Wilkerson and Gunner Olszewski sprinkled in. That group had some trouble consistently separating from Eagles defensive backs. Darius Slay in particular seemed to do a nice job on Agholor, particularly early.

However, Agholor bounded back and was able to grab a few in 11-on-11 periods, and Bourne made his share of catches as well. Harry ended practice by getting behind the defense on a fade down the left sideline and snaring Jones' perfectly thrown ball just over the defender's reach for a touchdown.

"It's big to get out here against another team," Newton said. "Anytime you get the opportunity to go out and play against people you're not familiar it's great. Days like this it's really easy to find juice and enthusiasm."

Newton finished up by alternating one of his best plays of the day with an interception soon thereafter. He hit Agholor with a laser down the middle during the late hurry-up work, setting up the Patriots inside the Eagles 10. But a few snaps later saw Newton force one to Devin Asiasi and nearly get picked, and on the next play he wasn't as lucky and linebacker Eric Wilson came away with the interception. The final play did come with a caveat, though, as it was a late-game scenario where Newton felt he had to take a chance.

"It was third down and we were down 4," he explained. "Rather than taking a sack and I knew I needed to give somebody a chance to make a play. I know our job is to protect the football but given the circumstances, there were only 7 seconds left, I was trying to give my guy a chance."