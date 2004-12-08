 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Apr 23 - 02:00 PM | Wed Apr 24 - 01:55 PM

Patriots Draft Countdown: Sharing Final Thoughts, Picks and Predictions

Patriots Unfiltered's 2024 Draft Forecast

DeMario Douglas' Journey to the NFL

Lazar's Final Positional Rankings for the 2024 NFL Draft

Photos: Day 1 of Voluntary Veteran Mini Camp

Patriots 2024 NFL Draft Primer and Ways to Watch

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Unfiltered: Draft Rumors, Weighing Trade-down Scenarios, Best Fits

NFL Notes: Some thoughts as the draft approaches

Patriots Mailbag: With the Draft Days Away, What Will the Pats Do in the First Round?

Patriots sign TE Mitchell Wilcox

Christian Gonzalez's Journey from College Football to the NFL

Kevin Hart to host 'roast' of Patriots legend Tom Brady live on Netflix next month

Lazar's Patriots Big Board 2024: Top 50 Draft Fits 

Deuce's Patriots Big Board 2024: Top 50 Draft Fits

From the Archives: Tom Brady 2000 Draft Conference Call

Photos: Patriots Center David Andrews Receives Team's 2024 Ed Block Courage Award

Six Takeaways From Eliot Wolf's Pre-Draft Press Conference 

Patriots Unfiltered: Takeaways from Eliot Wolf's Pre-Draft Presser, Evaluating the Draft QBs, Potential Trades

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the QBs

Numbers just part of Patriots QB's contribution

Tom Brady hasn't completed more than 20 passes in five games. He's thrown for fewer than 175 yards each of the past two weeks and for three touchdowns just once this season - on opening day.

Dec 08, 2004 at 04:00 PM

FOXBORO, Mass. (AP) Tom Brady hasn't completed more than 20 passes in five games. He's thrown for fewer than 175 yards each of the past two weeks and for three touchdowns just once this season on opening day.

But the New England Patriots are 11-1, so coach Bill Belichick isn't concerned about his quarterback's numbers.

``I'm concerned about winning,'' Belichick said Wednesday.

Now that Corey Dillon has arrived to balance the offense, Brady hasn't had to throw as much or amass impressive statistics for the team to be successful.

It is different,'' Brady said, butI think our record speaks for itself. When you are 11-1, we are doing the things to try to win. The idea of this game is to win and score more points. Whether you throw it or run it, being 11-1, I think we all feel pretty good about where we are at.''

The two-time Super Bowl MVP started the season by outplaying Peyton Manning in a 27-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Brady completed 26 of 38 passes for 335 yards and three touchdowns, but hasn't thrown that many completions or for that many yards since.

His numbers in his last two games aren't impressive, although the circumstances weren't right for a big passing day.

In a 24-3 win over Baltimore, he went 15-for-30 for 172 yards without a touchdown or interception on a rainy day. In last Sunday's 42-15 win at Cleveland, there was no urgency to throw with a big lead.

Overall, he has done a pretty good job of managing the team and that is really what his job is _ manage the team and win games,'' Belichick said.The Baltimore game was a difficult situation in terms of weather, field conditions.

``When you win 42-15 or something like that and beat Baltimore 24-3, then I think he is doing a pretty good job of helping to manage it, along with a lot of other people.''

He's also won 26 of his last 27 games going into Sunday's home game against Cincinnati in Foxboro, where Brady and the Patriots have a 17-game winning streak, including the playoffs.

Brady is doing a good job of managing the clock, reading defenses and hitting closely guarded receivers. But the offseason trade that brought Dillon from Cincinnati improved the Patriots' mediocre running game and took some pressure off the quarterback.

``It seems every time we give it to him, there are positives things happening,'' Brady said.

His passes per game have dropped from 32.9 last season to 29.7 this season while the team's rushing plays have increased from 29.5 per game to 32.6. Brady's yards per completion have risen from 11.4 to 13.3.

He's erased suspicions that existed in his first season as a starter in 2001 that he couldn't throw deep and concentrated on short passes.

We treat those short passes like outside runs,'' offensive coordinator Charlie Weis said.Now Corey Dillon has provided both an inside and outside threat as a runner, which really takes (away) the need to throw all those short passes.''

That could hurt Brady's completion percentage because it's easier to be successful on a short pass than a long one. So he's just 12th in the NFL in passer rating and has completed 58.5 percent of his passes compared to 60.2 percent last season.

We relied on Tom a lot'' in past seasons, tight end Christian Fauria said. The addition of Dillonallows another guy to carry the load a little bit ... and, when called upon, Tom is just being Tom. Receivers are making plays, maybe not as frequently, but at the right time.''

In the third quarter against Indianapolis, with New England trailing 17-13, Brady threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to David Patten then followed it with an 8-yard scoring strike to Daniel Graham for a 27-17 lead that enabled the Patriots to win despite a late touchdown pass by Manning.

We can talk about quarterback stats all day. And then you talk about wins and sometimes they're correlated, but a lot of times they aren't,'' Belichick said.The important number for me is the score at the end of the game.''

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots Unfiltered's 2024 Draft Forecast

 Patriots Unfiltered offers some quick-hitters on the 2024 draft with picks, predictions and more.
news

Lazar's Final Positional Rankings for the 2024 NFL Draft

Positional rankings, round grades, strengths and weaknesses, and more information on the 2024 NFL Draft prospects. 
news

Patriots 2024 NFL Draft Primer and Ways to Watch

The New England Patriots hold eight selections in the 2024 NFL Draft. Here's everything you need to know and how to follow the Draft live.
news

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Unfiltered's 2024 Draft Forecast

Lazar's Final Positional Rankings for the 2024 NFL Draft

Patriots 2024 NFL Draft Primer and Ways to Watch

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

NFL Notes: Some thoughts as the draft approaches

Patriots Mailbag: With the Draft Days Away, What Will the Pats Do in the First Round?

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

DeMario Douglas' Journey to the NFL

New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas shares his journey from St. Augustine, Florida to the NFL. He talks about how he found his home in college football at Liberty University and how family drives every decision he makes. Douglas was a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Predictions for Patriots' selection at No. 34 overall 'Path to the Draft'

NFL Network's Marc Ross, Bucky Brooks, Lance Zierlein and Rhett Lewis explain why the following three prospects would be ideal fits for the New England Patriots at pick No. 34 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft: Arizona Wildcats offensive tackle Jordan Morgan, Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey and South Carolina WR Xavier Legette.

Christian Gonzalez's Journey from College Football to the NFL

New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez shares his journey from Texas to the NFL. He talks about his time playing college football at Colorado and Oregon and how his relationship with his coach Demetrice Martin helped motivate him and prepare him for the next level. Gonzalez was a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

From the Archives: Tom Brady 2000 Draft Conference Call

Take a look back at Tom Brady's first conference call with the media after being drafted in 2000 by the New England Patriots.

Boston Marathon Grand Marshall Rob Gronkowski Announces Gronk Playground | Patriots Off the Field

New England Patriots tight end and Boston Marathon Grand Marshall Rob Gronkowski visits the Boston Athletic Association banquet to discuss the plans for his new playground that is being built along the Charles River. The goal of the playground is to give them a chance to have experiences like the ones he was able to have when he was younger.

Eliot Wolf 4/18: "We feel good about where we are"

Patriots Director of Scouting Eliot Wolf addresses the media on Thursday, April 18, 2024.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Full List of New England Patriots 2024 Draft Picks

The New England Patriots currently hold eight picks in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
Advertising