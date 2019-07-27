Off PUP, Michel makes 2019 debut; 7/27 camp notes

A number of former Patriots luminaries appeared on the sidelines at Patriots practice Saturday. Former safety and now NBC football analyst Rodney Harrison, of course, is being inducted into the team's Hall of Fame Monday evening. Willie McGinest, the former linebacker, returned as part of his NFL Network analyst duties. ESPN's Randy Moss, a 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, turned up as well, but apparently not in an official capacity. He revealed after practice that he simply came back to catch up with his former teammates, coaches, and others in the organization.

Yet, Moss couldn't resist sharing his thoughts on Harrison.

"When I first got here as a Patriot [in 2007]," the retired wide receiver began, "we worked so hard during the week that we made it look easy on Sunday. If there's one guy I can show some love to, it's Rodney Harrison because he made the defense and the offense pick up. We went undefeated [in the regular season] that year. I think a lot of it had to do with Rodney and understanding what we had to do week in and week out.

"Rodney Harrison was that player, if you did not come [prepared] to practice every single day, he would embarrass you. For me and Rodney, being able to cross paths as Patriots, we have the utmost respect for one another. He brought the best out in me and hopefully I brought the best out in him."

Although he never played alongside Ty Law, Moss spoke highly of the former Patriots cornerback, who'll join him in Canton next weekend.