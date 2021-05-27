OTA Blogservations 5/27: Patriots get things started

"[Right now] feel like all those players are good players. Brian has the most experience. Cam had a lot of experience last year. Jarrett has had some off-and-on opportunities. He'll continue to get opportunities and so will Mac. We'll just see how it goes."

It was interesting to watch the dynamics among the quarterbacks as many of the periods featured all four working together and alternating from play to play. There were drills that saw them break up and it was worth noting the Newton and Jones worked together while Stidham and Hoyer stayed together elsewhere. Not sure if there is anything to be drawn from those combinations but on the surface I would have thought Hoyer and Jones would be together so the rookie could learn from the veteran's experience while Newton and Stidham worked separately. That's something I'll be watching for in the coming weeks.

The Patriots worked for roughly 90 minutes on a picture-perfect Thursday morning, and here are one man's observations of what took place.

*One item to monitor over the coming weeks will be the status of Dont'a Hightower. He's been the subject of speculation of late, and Peter King of FMIA fame indicated his return after a year off is in question. Belichick was asked if Hightower was all in and expected to at training camp prior to Thursday's workout, and the coach opted with a broader answer instead.

"My expectations are that they intend to play but we know things can change. That's part of life, that's part of football," Belichick said. "Each guy has his own circumstances, so I'm not going to get into that, but we'll see how it goes on for some of the players that aren't here, which there's a number of them that aren't, but we'll welcome them when they get here. It's all voluntary. So, when they're here, they're here and we'll work with them."