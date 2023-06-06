OTA Blogservations: Rookies getting involved

After taking the weekend off, Bill Belichick put the Patriots through a busy workout on Monday, running a lot of plays and getting a lot of work done. Tuesday's practice was at a much slower pace with a heavy emphasis on instruction and situational work.

"We're going to kind of tempo things down a little bit here today," Belichick said before practice. "We had a good day yesterday, a big day yesterday. Did some teaching, got some situations handled that we feel like we need to get handled today, and then push it back up on Thursday. Trying to put one foot in front of the other here, move forward every day, and take it one day at a time. Long way to go, but moving forward."

As a result, there wasn't as much in the way of standout plays or evaluations to be found. Making matters worse was the absence of several wide receivers, including DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton. That meant a lot of two tight end looks with Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki, plus plenty of mixing and matching of personnel on both sides of the ball.

The latter is a staple of spring football in Foxborough, and Belichick talked a lot about the value to figuring out potential roles for various players at different positions. Versatility is always a virtue in New England and there were signs of players moving around from spot to spot with a variety of groups.

One such example was rookie Marte Mapu, who spent last week's session at linebacker but went through drills with the safeties on Tuesday. During one 11-on-11 period he was lineup up with a group that included Brad Hopkins, Joshuah Bledsoe, Jack Jones and Isaiah Bolden.

Rookies in general were heavily involved in the proceedings. First-round pick Christian Gonzalez, who didn't take part in last week's session that was open to the media, lined up with Jonathan Jones on the outside with Jalen Mills in the slot and Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers on the back end.

Another area that saw plenty of movement was the offensive line. Groups included, from left to right, Calvin Anderson, Cole Strange, David Andrews, Antonio Mafi and Riley Reiff as well as Andrew Stueber, Kody Russey, Jake Andrews, Bill Murray and Sidy Sow. James Ferentz also rotated in at center with the latter group while Jake Andrews showed some potential versatility by sliding to right guard.