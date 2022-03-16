Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Mar 16 | 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Report: Patriots trade Shaq Mason to Bucs

Analysis: With two guards gone, how does Patriots O-line adjust?

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Could the addition of Mack Wilson be a sign of changes to come?

Report: James White re-signs with Patriots

Report: Patriots swap linebackers with Browns

Patriots Mailbag: Replacing J.C. Jackson, finding free agents and more

Report: Kicker Nick Folk returning to Pats on two-year deal

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Report: Devin McCourty back with Patriots on one-year deal

Report: Patriots to use second-round RFA tender on Jakobi Meyers

Patriots 2022 Free Agency Primer

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Full Positional Breakdown

NFL Free Agency 2022: Frequently Asked Questions

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Cornerbacks

Mac Jones walks grounds at The Players Championship while home in Jacksonville

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Safeties

Could these former Patriots make sense in Free Agency?

Patriots host TAPS Young Adult Experience for surviving children and siblings of fallen military members

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Wide Receivers

Overtime options highlight 2022 rule change proposals

Examining the changes that some teams want to make to the NFL rule book this season.

Mar 16, 2022 at 10:35 AM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

2500x1406-slater coin toss
Photo by David Silverman

When New England beat the Chiefs at Kansas City three years ago in one of the most thrilling AFC Championship Games ever, many non-Patriots fans expressed disappointment that the home team didn't get to possess the ball during the overtime period that decided the seesaw contest. However, according to NFL rules, the team that gets the ball first can end the game immediately if it scores a touchdown on its opening possession of overtime, which is what the Patriots did that night in January 2019.

The chorus of howls grew significantly louder this past postseason, though, when the Chiefs found themselves on the winning end of such an outcome. In another fantastic football game at Arrowhead Stadium, K.C. upended the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round this past January by scoring a touchdown on its opening possession of the playoff game that went into OT.

Now, three teams have submitted proposals to alter the overtime rules. Indianapolis and Philadelphia have teamed up on a proposal that would allow both teams in any overtime contest to have an offensive possession (unless the team that's on defense first scores a safety during the opening drive, which is already part of the exiting rule).

Meanwhile, former Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel, now head coach of the Tennessee Titans, is putting forth his own modification idea, which would keep the existing overtime rule mostly in place. The only change would be that an overtime could only end after the first possession if the team with the ball first scores a touchdown AND a successful two-point conversion. So, in the aforementioned cases of the Chiefs this past January and the Patriots three years ago, the overtime period would have continued if neither K.C. nor New England had scored eight points right off the bat.

These two proposals will be up for debate when clubs gather in Palm Beach, Florida later this month for the National Football League's 2022 Annual Meeting.

Only one other rule change proposal has been submitted, and it came from a collaboration of teams. Baltimore, Buffalo, Philadelphia, and Tampa Bay are asking that player personnel employees (that is, members of scouting departments) be required to stay with their existing clubs through the annual NFL Draft before they can interview and accept offers for higher positions with other clubs in any given offseason. As it stands, such scouts can move on to other places as soon as the regular season ends and we get into the postseason and early offseason.

For now, these three ideas are all that are on the table for discussion. Normally, we see half a dozen or more proposals submitted by teams, making this an outlier in that regard. It's possible the NFL's Competition Committee could add to this current list of proposals before the Annual Meeting, scheduled for March 27-30.

Related Content

news

Patriots locked into seven 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.
news

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.
news

Mason trade opens some possibilities

Trading Shaq Mason was a difficult decision but it did add some flexibility to the Patriots salary cap situation.
news

Analysis: With two guards gone, how does Patriots O-line adjust?

Analyzing the loss of starting guards Ted Karras and Shaq Mason.
news

Could the addition of Mack Wilson be a sign of changes to come?

The Patriots trade for Mack Wilson is perhaps a sign that Bill Belichick is looking for a different type of player to fill the inside linebacker role.
news

Patriots 2022 Free Agency Primer

Here's everything you need to know before the free agency frenzy begins on Monday!
news

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Full Positional Breakdown

Examining the free agent landscape from a Patriots perspective ahead of the new league year.
news

5 Takeaways from Julian Edelman's appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Julian Edelman provided a ton of great insight into his career on the latest episode of the "Pats from the Past" podcast
news

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Cornerbacks

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 16, and with it, the advent of 2022's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, concluding with cornerbacks.
news

Could these former Patriots make sense in Free Agency?

Taking a look at some former Pats that are due to hit the open market and could potentially fill some needs for the team in a second stint.
news

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Safeties

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 16, and with it, the advent of 2022's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, continuing with safeties.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Overtime options highlight 2022 rule change proposals

Patriots locked into seven 2022 draft picks

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Mason trade opens some possibilities

Report: Patriots make a move at cornerback

Analysis: With two guards gone, how does Patriots O-line adjust?

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Pelissero: Patriots trade LB Chase Winovich to Browns for LB Mack Wilson

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports New England Patriots trade LB Chase Winovich to Browns for LB Mack Wilson.

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Get an inside look at Brian Hoyer's family's NFL journey in this episode of 'Do Your Life.'

Rapoport: Patriots, Devin McCourty agree on 1-year, $9M contract

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shares the New England Patriots and DB Devin McCourty agree on 1-year, $9M contract.

Mailbag: Who will the Patriots target in Free Agency?

With free agency beginning next week, Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault answer your questions on which positions and players the Patriots may pursue.

Charles Davis: Five players who boosted draft stock at 2022 combine

NFL Network's Charles Davis reveals five players who boosted their draft stock at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, including Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis, Aidan Hutchinson, Jordan Davis and Travon Walker.

Which DBs from 2022 draft class will make immediate impact in NFL?

NFL Network's Brian Baldinger and Andrew Hawkins discuss which defensive backs from the 2022 NFL Draft class will make an immediate impact in the NFL.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Could these former Patriots make sense in Free Agency?

Taking a look at some former Pats that are due to hit the open market and could potentially fill some needs for the team in a second stint.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into seven 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising