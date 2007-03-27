Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Bye Week Edition

Rest, refocus and self-evaluation top Patriots bye week priorities

Patriots first-half rookie rundown

How do the Patriots Get the Offense Back on Track During the Bye Week?

NFL Notes: Taking stock at the midway point

Unfiltered Mailbag: Looking for answers over the bye week

After Further Review: Breaking Down Patriots Offense, Mac Jones's Struggles and Defensive Standouts vs. Colts

Mac Jones on WEEI: "We understand the challenges ahead of us"

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots vs. Colts

Is Patriots defense primed to peak over final eight-game gauntlet?

Bill Belichick on WEEI: "We'll try to do the best with the time we have"

Salute to Service: Why Patriots honoring TAPS families was personal for Joe Cardona

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Colts presented by CarMax

Bill Belichick 11/7: "We know a lot more about our team after nine games"

Game Notes: Patriots defense has season-high nine sacks, ties for most in Belichick era

4 Keys from Patriots win over the Colts

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Blowout Victory Over the Colts

Colts vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 9

Jones zips a 29-yard dart to Hunter Henry

Judon flies off the edge for his third sack of Ehlinger

Owners vote to make replay permanent

Replay is here to stay in the NFL. Or at least as permanently as any rule can be in pro football.

Mar 27, 2007 at 02:00 AM

PHOENIX (March 27, 2007) -- Replay is here to stay in the NFL.

Or at least as permanently as any rule can be in pro football.

League owners voted 30-2 to make the video replay system a permanent officiating tool. All but three stadiums will be equipped with high-definition equipment and will be recabled before the upcoming season, at a cost of as much as $300,000 per club. The stadiums being replaced in Irving, Texas, Indianapolis and East Rutherford, N.J., will not get the updates.

"It's a long time coming," said Atlanta Falcons general manager Rich McKay, co-chairman of the competition committee that recommended the change. "It made sense to us this year to do it. Instant replay is an accepted part of the game. It's what we are. There was not really much discussion about it."

Cincinnati and Arizona voted against the proposal, as they nearly always do on replay issues.

The owners also voted unanimously to allow a second interviewing window for assistant coaches on Super Bowl teams who are in the running for other head coaching jobs. Previously, only during the week after the season ended could an interview be conducted.

The coach's current team would have to grant permission for the second interview, which would take place during the bye week after the conference title games.

"We wanted to make sure that coaches on Super Bowl teams didn't feel it was a disadvantage," McKay said.

One proposal was defeated. Defenses will not be allowed to have a coach-to-player communications device similar to what quarterbacks use. McKay said owners and coaches were concerned about who would be allowed to wear the device with defenses using multiple formations, and the possibility that more than one player could wind up on the field with such a device.

"Conceivably, we'll bring it up again," McKay said. "We haven't see its last discussion."

San Francisco withdrew its proposal to make defensive pass interference either a 15-yard penalty or a spot foul, depending on the severity of the infraction.

McKay was not optimistic that the recommendation to move the kickoff for overtime from the 30-yard line to the 35 would pass March 28. He said some people were concerned about the effect on the return game, and that a group of owners would favor a mandatory two-possession overtime in which each team gets the ball once.

That has not been proposed, however. Nor has any system similar to the college overtimes, or a continuation of the game from where it ended after four quarters.

"I'm bothered by the stats with respect to overtime," McKay said, citing a significant spike since 1997 in how many teams won overtime games after also winning the coin toss. That percentage went from 55.9 from 1994-97 to 64.6 for the next four seasons. And after it dropped to 60 percent for 2002-05, it went up to 63.6 last season.

"We're a league that tries to balance the field and clearly the field is not balanced with respect to overtime with the kickoff."

The owners also will vote on Tampa Bay's proposal to use instant replay for all penalties except holding; increasing the number of players suited up for games from 45 to 47; and instituting 5-yard penalties for players who spike the ball on the field of play. Spikes in the end zone after scores would be allowed.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

John Fox Press Conference Transcript: I have tremendous respect for the Patriots

The Denver Broncos Head Coach John Fox addresses the media during a conference call at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 29, 2014.

news

PFW's blogservations from Patriots preseason opener

PFW brings you a few random reactions from New England's preseason loss in Washington.

news

More bad than good in Washington

The Patriots were thoroughly outplayed on both sides of the ball in Washington.

news

Bill Belichick Postgame Transcript: 'Overall, we have a lot of work to do'

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media following a preseason game versus the Washington Redskins on Thursday, August 7, 2014.

news

Reports: Patriots re-sign TE Hoomanawanui

One day before he was set to hit free agency, the Patriots have reportedly re-signed tight end Michael Hoomanawanui.

news

News Blitz 2/24: Source says Patriots, Aqib Talib continue negotiations at NFL Combine

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up-to-date on the latest Patriots news from local and national media.

news

Patriots vs. Broncos Broadcast Information

Complete broadcast information for this week's AFC Championship game.

news

Patriots and Broncos to play for AFC Title

The New England Patriots will face the Denver Broncos in the AFC Conference Championship game on Sunday, January 19 at 3pm ET at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

news

2014 Patriots Cheerleaders Audition Dates Announced

Patriots Cheerleaders Preliminary Auditions will be held on Saturday, April 5, 2014 in the Dana Farber Field House at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. Registration will begin at 10:00 a.m. An Optional Audition Workshop will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2014 at Gillette Stadium. Click here for details.

news

Bill Belichick Conference Call Transcript

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his conference call on Tuesday, January 14, 2014.

news

Samsonite Make Your Case: In the Crosshairs

The Patriots are set to take on the Colts in Foxborough, but which visitor will be the most important for New England to contain. Give us your pick by voting in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.

news

Mankins, Dennard return to practice; new WR added

News from Gillette Stadium as the Patriots prepare for their next opponent, the Indianapolis Colts.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Bye Week Edition

Rest, refocus and self-evaluation top Patriots bye week priorities

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 11/9

How do the Patriots Get the Offense Back on Track During the Bye Week?

Patriots first-half rookie rundown

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots This Week: Colts Recap, New England Heads Into Bye Week

Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots win against the Indianapolis Colts and what the team needs to improve most during the bye week and some predictions for the second half of the season. Plus, Fantasy Football starts, sits and sleepers for NFL Week 10.

Patriots All Access: Bye-Week Edition, Colts Recap, 1-on-1 with Deatrich Wise Jr.

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, go inside the Patriots locker room as the Patriots celebrate their win over the Colts, long snapper and Navy Lieutenant Joe Cardona reminds his teammates of the importance of Salute to Service month. Coach Belichick surprises Scott Zolak with an important anniversary, Steve Burton goes one-on-one with Deatrich Wise Jr., and we introduce you to Schwartzie in the next installment of "Tales from the Tailgate".

Mac Jones surprises Jordan Boys & Girls Club with game tickets vs. Jets

atriots quarterback Mac Jones visited the Jordan Boys and Girls Club to reveal he will be representing them on his 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Jones also surprised the local organization with tickets to the home game against the Jets as Play 60 ambassadors for the game.

One-On-One with Deatrich Wise Jr.

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. and he talks about the defense building upon their success. Wise also talks about their bye week and coming back ready to go.

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Colts Recap, Bye Week Banter, 1-on-1 with Jonathan Jones

Paul Perillo, Tamara Brown, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots performance against the Colts and preview the Patriots heading into their bye week. Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Jonathan Jones.

Salute to Service: Joe Cardona, Marcus Jones and Matt Sokol reflect on their military background

As the NFL's Salute to Service month kicks off, Patriots players Joe Cardona, Marcus Jones and Matt Sokol sit down to talk about their military family connections and what representing their armed forces community means to them.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising