Packers' Favre sets NFL completions record

GREEN BAY, Wis. (Dec. 17, 2006) -- Brett Favre passed Dan Marino to become the league leader in completions with a 21-yard pass to wide receiver Carlyle Holiday in the Packers' game against the Detroit Lions.

Favre found Holiday over the middle with 1:42 left in the second quarter for the 4,968th completion of his 16-year career. Favre needed 14 completions coming into the game to top the list.

Favre, who has also started a quarterbacks-record 255 consecutive games, tied Marino's mark with a 5-yard pass to Ahman Green before completing his sixth consecutive pass to Holiday on the next play.

Last week, Favre extended his record of most consecutive and overall seasons with 3,000 yards passing to 15.

