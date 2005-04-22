Official website of the New England Patriots

Packers sign LB Thompson, re-sign two

Apr 22, 2005 at 02:10 AM

GREEN BAY, Wis. (April 22, 2005) -- The Green Bay Packers signed free agent linebacker Ray Thompson and re-signed tackle Kevin Barry and quarterback J.T. O'Sullivan.

Thompson, a 6-foot-3, 229-pounder, spent his first five seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, where he had 443 tackles, 6½ sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 65 games.

Thompson suffered a training camp injury early last season and played in 11 games, getting 42 tackles and one sack.

Barry, a 6-foot-4, 335-pounder, played in 13 regular season games last year. He originally joined the Packers as a non-drafted free agent before the 2002 season.

O'Sullivan, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound quarterback from the University of California-Davis, spent most of the 2004 season as the Packers' No. 3 QB.

