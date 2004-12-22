Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Pregame Show (audio only) Thu Nov 18 | 05:55 PM - 08:00 PM

Patriots All Access: Falcons Preview

Notebook: Pees' defense will provide a tough new challenge for Mac 

Bill Belichick on Kyle Pitts 11/17: "It's going to be a tough matchup for us"

Josh McDaniels 11/17: "It's a never ending process"

Matthew Judon, Carl Davis Jr. give away 500 turkeys in Roxbury

What They're Saying: Atlanta Falcons

Patriots standout stats through 10 games

Mac Jones 11/16: "Nail the opportunity when it's there"

Sights and Sounds: Week 10 vs Cleveland Browns

Belestrator: Preparing for Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts

Judon, Hightower see Patriots defense coming together

Players to Watch: Patriots at Falcons

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Cleveland Browns

NFL Notes: Jones' response right out of 2001

Former child model/actor Mac Jones reflects on short-lived career on WEEI

Patriots Mailbag: Focusing on emerging playmakers

A Change of Tune: Patriots safety Phillips finding harmony in New England

Breaking down Patriots' offensive outburst vs. Browns

Game Preview: Patriots at Falcons

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Falcons

Palmer doesn't practice, Perry out for season

Dec 22, 2004 at 04:00 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Running back Chris Perry, the Bengals' first-round draft pick, has a hernia and will miss the final two games of the season.

Perry has carried only twice for 1 yard this season, when a hamstring injury and abdominal strain kept him sidelined most of the time. He went to see a specialist this week because the abdominal injury wouldn't heal.

Coach Marvin Lewis said Wednesday that Perry should be fully recovered next year. Perry declined to comment as he left the stadium.

``It's something that takes a while to come back from, and the only way you can get it right is with rest,'' Lewis said.

Quarterback Carson Palmer didn't practice Wednesday and was listed as questionable to play Sunday against the New York Giants.

Palmer sprained his left knee when he was tackled Dec. 12 against New England. He sat out a 33-17 loss to Buffalo last Sunday.

After receiving treatment on the knee Wednesday, Palmer said he had more range of motion. He's scheduled to see a doctor on Friday to gauge his progress.

Jon Kitna made his first start of the season against Buffalo and threw two interceptions and fumbled twice. He'll start Sunday against the Giants if Palmer can't go.

He's probably a little frustrated because I think it started to get better for him early, the first couple of days, and maybe it hasn't progressed quite as quickly lately,'' Kitna said Wednesday.But he's going to be fine. The good thing is that his last part of the season, he has a lot of good memories to draw from if he doesn't get the chance to play the rest of the year.''

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Inactive Analysis: Harris, Olszewski return

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 11 against the Falcons.
news

Week 11 Inactives: Patriots at Falcons

The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons announce the following inactives ahead of their Week 11 game on Thursday, November 18, 2021.
news

We can't make this up: Partial lunar eclipse after Patriots-Falcons game to last three hours and 28 minutes

Because of course it will last three hours and 28 minutes the night the Patriots play the Falcons. 
news

Julian Edelman shares funny Tweet about his Patriots-Falcons game experience in retirement

Patriots-Falcons games look a bit different nowadays for Julian Edelman. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Inactive Analysis: Harris, Olszewski return

Week 11 Inactives: Patriots at Falcons

We can't make this up: Partial lunar eclipse after Patriots-Falcons game to last three hours and 28 minutes

Julian Edelman shares funny Tweet about his Patriots-Falcons game experience in retirement

Expert Predictions: Week 11 picks for Patriots at Falcons

Game Preview: Patriots at Falcons

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bob Socci dissects Patriots, Mac Jones ahead of 'TNF'

Sports commentator Bob Socci dissects New England Patriots and quarterback Mac Jones ahead of 'Thursday Night Football'.

Belestrator: Preparing for Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts on this edition of the Belestrator. For more Patriots All Access, tune in this Wednesday, November 17th at 7:00 pm on WBZ-TV. The full show will also be available on Patriots.com shortly following the broadcast.

Patriots All Access: Falcons Preview

On a special Wednesday night edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we re-live Jakobi Meyers' first NFL touchdown reception. Bill Belichick explains the challenges of preparing his team on a short week, and in celebrating the 20th anniversary of the franchise's first Super Bowl championship, we look back at a decision that helped springboard a dynasty.  All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Bill Belichick on Kyle Pitts 11/17: "It's going to be a tough matchup for us"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

Josh McDaniels 11/17: "It's a never ending process"

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addresses the media on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

Steve Belichick on Matt Ryan 11/17: "There is always an element of extended plays"

Patriots linebacker coach Steve Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, November 17, 2021
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising