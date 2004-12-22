Palmer doesn't practice, Perry out for season

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Running back Chris Perry, the Bengals' first-round draft pick, has a hernia and will miss the final two games of the season.

Perry has carried only twice for 1 yard this season, when a hamstring injury and abdominal strain kept him sidelined most of the time. He went to see a specialist this week because the abdominal injury wouldn't heal.

Coach Marvin Lewis said Wednesday that Perry should be fully recovered next year. Perry declined to comment as he left the stadium.

``It's something that takes a while to come back from, and the only way you can get it right is with rest,'' Lewis said.

Quarterback Carson Palmer didn't practice Wednesday and was listed as questionable to play Sunday against the New York Giants.

Palmer sprained his left knee when he was tackled Dec. 12 against New England. He sat out a 33-17 loss to Buffalo last Sunday.

After receiving treatment on the knee Wednesday, Palmer said he had more range of motion. He's scheduled to see a doctor on Friday to gauge his progress.

Jon Kitna made his first start of the season against Buffalo and threw two interceptions and fumbled twice. He'll start Sunday against the Giants if Palmer can't go.