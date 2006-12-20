Official website of the New England Patriots

Panthers guard Wahle placed on IR

Dec 20, 2006 at 01:00 AM

(Dec. 20, 2006) -- The banged-up Carolina Panthers lost another player for the rest of the season when guard Mike Wahle was placed on injured reserve.

Wahle, who did not play in last Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh, will undergo surgery within the next week to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder. Wahle also had a separate shoulder injury earlier in the season that limited his practice time.

"He had a couple of things going on with his shoulder," coach John Fox said. "He did give it his best effort and it just finally came to an end."

Wahle is the eighth Panther and third offensive line starter to suffer a season-ending injury, joining right tackle Travelle Wharton (knee) and center Justin Hartwig (groin).

Rookie Will Montgomery replaced Wahle in the starting lineup against the Steelers and will probably start Sunday at Atlanta.

The Panthers also placed defensive end Mike Rucker on injured reserve with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Carolina signed fullback Steven Jackson and tackle Dave Kadela off the practice squad to fill the two roster spots.

The Panthers practiced again without quarterback Jake Delhomme, who still can't grip a football because of a sprained right thumb. Delhomme, who has missed the past two games, is listed as questionable.

Cornerback Dion Byrum (thigh) is doubtful, while receivers Drew Carter (ankle), Taye Biddle (knee) and tight end Kris Mangum (hip) are all questionable. None practiced Wednesday.

