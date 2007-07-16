Panthers sign third-round pick Johnson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (July 16, 2007) -- The Carolina Panthers signed third-round pick Charles Johnson.
Johnson, a defensive end from Georgia, is the third of eight draft picks to come to terms, joining fourth-round selection Ryne Robinson and fifth-round choice Dante Rosario.
The 6-foot-2, 270-pound Johnson had 73 tackles and 14½ sacks in three years at Georgia. Johnson had 9½ sacks last season and was a second-team all-Southeastern Conference pick.
Johnson, who left school after his junior season, is expected to contend for significant playing time next season after the Panthers released defensive end Al Wallace in a salary cap move.
Also, the Panthers waived defensive tackle Marques Thornton, who had been signed as an undrafted rookie from Texas A&M.
