Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Jun 29 - 03:45 PM | Thu Jul 06 - 11:55 AM

PHOTOS: 2023 Patriots Official Player Headshots

Scarnecchia honored for his excellence in Canton

Report: Ja'Whaun Bentley latest to receive extension

Report: Patriots Sign WR DeVante Parker to Three-Year Contract Extension

Lazar's Roster Projection 2.0: A Post-Minicamp and OTAs Reset of the Patriots Roster

Fanatics Day of Giving

Patriots Rookies Visit FCAS

David Andrews helps crown best breakfast in Boston on 'Good Morning America'

Statement on the Passing of Ryan Mallett

Patriots Mailbag: Rounding out the roster before Training Camp

Four Under-the-Radar Breakout Candidates for the Patriots in 2023

Keegan Bradley shares he 'marks moments in life' by Patriots Super Bowls after winning Travelers Championship

Patriots announce dates for start of Training Camp

Patriots Mailbag: Do the Patriots need help at RB, and looking at Trent Brown's future?

Patriots Foundation and Matthew Judon Raise Awareness for Cancer at Annual Buzz Off

Patriots crown Leominster as girls high school flag football champions in inaugural season

A Position-By-Position Recap of Patriots Minicamp and OTA Practices

5 Key Patriots OTA Takeaways

McCourtys launch Project Nigeria to help fight sickle cell disease in first international service project

Patriots close out minicamp playing paintball

Patriots 2-0 in preseason

It was part of Belichick’s plan to use as many players as possible early in the game against Carolina’s best and overall, the Patriots looked impressive, beating up on the Panthers, 23-8.

Aug 18, 2001 at 05:01 PM
            [
13589.jpg

]()

            Charlotte, N.C. – Forget Jimy Williams line-up changes. How about Bill Belichick starting Drew Bledsoe for the first series, inserting Tom Brady for the next four and then putting Bledsoe back in the game in the second quarter to finish the last four series of the first half. It was part of Belichick's plan to use as many players as possible early in the game against Carolina's best and overall, the Patriots looked impressive, beating up on the Panthers, 23-8.

Both Brady and Bledsoe looked good with Brady passing for 11 of 18 for 122 yards and a touchdown and Bledsoe completing 9 of 16 passes for 73 yards. Bledsoe had one pick, a ball that bounced off Troy Brown and into the hands of Panther Michael Rucker.

And again, the Patriots defense looked solid, with only a third quarter touchdown breaking its scoreless streak at six quarters. Bobby Hamilton, Richard Seymour and Matt Stevens had active games on that side of the ball.

            [
13587.jpg

]()

            New England's first touchdown of the preseason came on a drive that began at the end of the first quarter as Brady impressively moved his team from its own 20. David Patten, who was called on often early in the game (6 catches for 65 yards in the first half), snagged a nice 16-yard slant to put the Patriots up, 10-0 with the extra point.

The big plays in that drive were a Brady to Bert Emanuel hook-up for 14 yards on third and 8 and a Patten reverse for another 14 yards. The drive numbers: 10 plays, 80 yards, 4:46.

Second half scoring included a Vinatieri 37-yard field goal after Antwan Harris picked off Chris Weinke of Carolina to set up New England on the Panthers 27 yard line.

Another Weinke interception, this one by Leonard Myers, had New England on the Panthers 10. But after Damon Huard just missed Rod Rutledge in the end zone, Vinatieri kicked his third field goal of the game, a 23-yarder, for a 16-0 Patriots lead.

Carolina finally answered after that score with one of their own in the third quarter. Kato Serwanga fell prey to two Weinke to Steve Smith passes, one a 20-yard gain on third and 11, and then Chad Dukes broke through for a 35-yard run to put the Panthers down to the Patriots 3. Nick Goings snuck through on the next play for the touchdown. Carolina went for the 2-point conversion and was successful with Weinke hitting Jim Turner to cut the Patriots lead to 8.

A 7:08 drive put the Patriots up, 23-8. J.R. Redmond picked up 23 tough yards on 8 carries behind the third string offensive line, finally getting in on a 1-yard plunge. Damon Huard was calling signals at that point and had an 11-yard completion to Curtis Jackson during the 12-play drive that went 54 yards.

Those third string offensive linemen looked awful good when Walt Williams came into the game in the fourth quarter and proceeded to pick up 33 yards while Brady, back in the game for Huard, had time to throw 5 times for 62 yards. Ronny Daniels and Sean Morey caught passes for 22 and 23 yards respectively and the Patriots were on the Carolina 9-yard line when Brady began taking a knee to end the game.

New England notched the game's first score on a drive set up by a Ty Law interception. On the Panthers first possession, quarterback Jeff Lewis got some air under a pass and Law was able to take it to the New England 40.

            [
13591.jpg

]()

            After coming in to relieve Bledsoe for New England's second series, Brady was helped right off the bat by a nice Antowain Smith cut on an end run as he broke one off for 22 yards. Down at the Panthers 18-yard line, however, Brady was unable to move the team much closer and Adam Vinatieri booted a 33-yard field goal for a 3-0 New England lead. The field goal was the first of the preseason for Vinatieri as Owen Pochman handled the kicking duties in the game against the Giants.

It looked like Carolina might generate a score itself on their next try when Patriots safety Matt Stevens gave Jeff Lewis a shot to the head in the backfield. The penalty put Carolina on the Patriots 38 after which Chris Hetherington rambled for 16 yards to the 20. But two consecutive sacks, the first by Jace Sayler for a loss of 9 and the second by Stevens making up for his penalty, put the Panthers back to the 36 where they were forced to punt.

Notes: Richard Seymour showed some nice pressure and had two deflected passes … Patriots coaches and staff wore a "DR" on their sleeves in memory of Dick Rehbein … Ex-Patriot Chris Slade knocked down two Bledsoe passes … Antowain Smith had another strong showing running the ball in first half with 8 carries for 48 yards

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Report: Ja'Whaun Bentley latest to receive extension

The Patriots remain busy ahead of camp, agreeing with Ja'Whaun Bentley on a two-year contract extension.

news

Scarnecchia honored for his excellence in Canton

Long-time Patriots assistant coach Dante Scarnecchia received a Pro Football Hall of Fame Award of Excellence in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday.

news

Report: Patriots Sign WR DeVante Parker to Three-Year Contract Extension

The Patriots have signed the veteran wideout to an extension that keeps him in New England for the foreseeable future.

news

Jayson Tatum, Lil Baby join Patriots for Fanatics 'Merch Madness'

When Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin came up with the idea for "Merch Madness," Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft was his first phone call. The day of giving came to fruition at Gillette Stadium, and across the country, on Tuesday.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Report: Ja'Whaun Bentley latest to receive extension

Scarnecchia honored for his excellence in Canton

Report: Patriots Sign WR DeVante Parker to Three-Year Contract Extension

Jayson Tatum, Lil Baby join Patriots for Fanatics 'Merch Madness'

David Andrews helps crown best breakfast in Boston on 'Good Morning America'

Lazar's Roster Projection 2.0: A Post-Minicamp and OTAs Reset of the Patriots Roster

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Fanatics Day of Giving

Watch Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin host the Fanatics Merch Madness event on June 27 in the Socios.com Field House at Gillette Stadium.

Former NFL QB Ryan Mallett passes away at age 35

Ryan Mallett, a former quarterback for the Houston Texans, New England Patriots, and Baltimore Ravens, passes away at the age of 35.

Patriots Rookies Visit FCAS

Go behind the scenes at Gillette Stadium, where class is in session, with the 2023 Patriots rookies and owner Robert Kraft.

Patriots Foundation and Matthew Judon Raise Awareness for Cancer at Annual Buzz Off

The 14th annual One Mission Buzz Off took place Sunday, June 18th at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon was in attendance shaving heads and greeting families to raise funds for charity. The One Mission Buzz Off is a fundraising event centered around honoring children with cancer through the act of head shaving.

New England Patriots Host Inaugural Girls High School Flag Football Championship at Gillette Stadium

The New England Patriots hosted the inaugural girls high school flag football championship at Gillette Stadium. The tournament featured eight schools in a competing in bracket-style play: Ayer-Shirley Regional High School, Chelsea High School, Fitchburg High School, Leominster High School, St. Mary's Lynn, Needham High School, Peabody Veterans Memorial High School and Woburn Memorial High School. Leominster captured the title in with a dramatic 13-12 win over St. Mary's to finish the evening.

Deatrich Wise Jr. Reflects on the Significance of Juneteenth and Shares How Fans Can Continue to Raise Awareness

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. talks about the importance of Juneteenth, the day Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas and announced that slavery had been officially abolished. Wise Jr. shares what Juneteenth means to him while continuing to spread awareness and dialogue about the national holiday.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Midseason matchup in Germany

The Patriots will play the Indianapolis Colts on November 12, 2023 in Frankfurt.

Mike Vrabel voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former linebacker Mike Vrabel has been voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame by the fans as the 34th inductee.

Meet the Patriots 2023 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected 12 players in the 2023 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Advertising