Patriots 2-0 in preseason

]() New England's first touchdown of the preseason came on a drive that began at the end of the first quarter as Brady impressively moved his team from its own 20. David Patten, who was called on often early in the game (6 catches for 65 yards in the first half), snagged a nice 16-yard slant to put the Patriots up, 10-0 with the extra point.

The big plays in that drive were a Brady to Bert Emanuel hook-up for 14 yards on third and 8 and a Patten reverse for another 14 yards. The drive numbers: 10 plays, 80 yards, 4:46.

Second half scoring included a Vinatieri 37-yard field goal after Antwan Harris picked off Chris Weinke of Carolina to set up New England on the Panthers 27 yard line.

Another Weinke interception, this one by Leonard Myers, had New England on the Panthers 10. But after Damon Huard just missed Rod Rutledge in the end zone, Vinatieri kicked his third field goal of the game, a 23-yarder, for a 16-0 Patriots lead.

Carolina finally answered after that score with one of their own in the third quarter. Kato Serwanga fell prey to two Weinke to Steve Smith passes, one a 20-yard gain on third and 11, and then Chad Dukes broke through for a 35-yard run to put the Panthers down to the Patriots 3. Nick Goings snuck through on the next play for the touchdown. Carolina went for the 2-point conversion and was successful with Weinke hitting Jim Turner to cut the Patriots lead to 8.

A 7:08 drive put the Patriots up, 23-8. J.R. Redmond picked up 23 tough yards on 8 carries behind the third string offensive line, finally getting in on a 1-yard plunge. Damon Huard was calling signals at that point and had an 11-yard completion to Curtis Jackson during the 12-play drive that went 54 yards.

Those third string offensive linemen looked awful good when Walt Williams came into the game in the fourth quarter and proceeded to pick up 33 yards while Brady, back in the game for Huard, had time to throw 5 times for 62 yards. Ronny Daniels and Sean Morey caught passes for 22 and 23 yards respectively and the Patriots were on the Carolina 9-yard line when Brady began taking a knee to end the game.

New England notched the game's first score on a drive set up by a Ty Law interception. On the Panthers first possession, quarterback Jeff Lewis got some air under a pass and Law was able to take it to the New England 40.