Patriots 2016 Hall of Fame Finalists announced

Mike Vrabel is recognized as one of the best free agent signings in team history. He joined the team prior to the 2001 season, following a four-year career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he was used primarily on special teams and as reserve linebacker. During his eight-year tenure in New England, Vrabel played a major role in the Patriots' dynamic run of three Super Bowls in four years (2001, 2003 and 2004). He exemplified positional versatility, starting at both inside and outside linebacker positions during his Patriots tenure, regularly lining up on offense in short-yardage and goal-line situations and continuing to make valuable contributions on various special teams units throughout his career. As a Patriot, he caught eight regular-season passes, and two more in the playoffs. All 10 receptions were touchdowns, including touchdown receptions in back-to-back, 3-point Super Bowl wins over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXVIII (32-29) and Philadelphia Eagles (24-21) in Super Bowl XXXIX. In Week 8 of the 2007 season, Vrabel forced three fumbles, had three sacks, recovered an onside kick and scored an offensive touchdown against Washington, all of which earned him AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. He earned Pro Bowl and NFL All-Pro honors following the 2007 season after registering 12½ sacks and helping the Patriots to the first 16-0 regular season in NFL history. On Dec. 26, 2005, on Monday Night Football, Vrabel became the first player since the official recording of sacks began in 1982 to have two touchdown receptions and a sack in the same game. Vrabel started 110-of-125 games and the Patriots were 95-20 in in those games for a .760 winning percentage. He was a four-time team captain, including the 2006 season in which the defense set a franchise record by allowing just 14.8 points per game and just 237 points, the fewest by the Patriots in a 16-game season. His 48 career sacks with the team are the seventh-most in team history. In 2009, he was voted to the Patriots' 50th Anniversary Team as an outside linebacker along with Andre Tippett and the 2000s all-decade team along with Willie McGinest, both of whom are Patriots Hall of Famers.