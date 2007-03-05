Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots acquire Miami WR Welker

The New England Patriots acquired wide receiver and kick returner Wes Welker from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for an undisclosed draft pick. Welker, a restricted free agent, was the Dolphins' leading receiver in 2006 with 67 catches for 687 yards and a touchdown.

Mar 05, 2007 at 02:30 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (March 5, 2007) -- The New England Patriots acquired wide receiver and kick returner Wes Welker from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for an undisclosed draft pick.

Welker, a restricted free agent, was the Dolphins' leading receiver in 2006 with 67 catches for 687 yards and a touchdown. He did it despite starting only two games.

The 5-foot-9, 195-pound player also had led Miami in both punt returns and kickoff returns in each of the last three seasons, and was the Dolphins' all-time leading kickoff returner in yardage and total returns. He has 96 career receptions for 1,121 yards and a touchdown, 127 punt returns for 1,232 yards and 170 kickoff returns for 3,858 yards and a touchdown.

He also served as an emergency kicker in a game against the Patriots in 2004, making a field goal and an extra point.

Welker was originally signed by the San Diego Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech just before the 2004 season. He was released by the Chargers and signed by the Dolphins in September 2004.

The Patriots have taken an aggressive approach to free agency. They waited less than two days before signing Pro Bowl linebacker Adalius Thomas away from the Baltimore Ravens.

They also struck deals with veteran tight end Kyle Brady and running back Sammy Morris.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

