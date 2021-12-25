Patriots Activate LB Josh Uche from Injured Reserve; Elevate Three Players to the Active Roster

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have activated LB Josh Uche off injured reserve. Uche was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 17.
In addition, the Patriots elevated DL Daniel Ekuale (pronounced – ee-QWALL-lay), DB D'Angelo Ross and WR Kristian Wilkerson to the active roster.
Uche, 23, was drafted by New England in the second round (60th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Michigan. The 6-foot-3, 245-pounder played in nine of the first 10 games and accumulated 10 total tackles, three sacks and one fumble recovery before being placed on injured reserve.
Ekuale, 27, was elevated to the active roster for the games vs. the New York Jets (10/25), at the Los Angeles Chargers (10/31), at Buffalo (12/6) and at Indianapolis (12/18) and saw action as a reserve, finishing with three tackles including two sacks. Ekuale originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Cleveland in 2018 out of Washington State. The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder spent the majority of his rookie season on the practice squad before making the 53-man roster in 2019. After being released by Cleveland at the end of training camp in 2020, he signed with Jacksonville to the practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster in late September. Ekuale was released by Jacksonville on Aug. 31, 2021 and was signed to the New England practice squad on Sept. 5. Overall, he has played in 20 NFL games and has registered 20 total tackles and three sacks.
Ross, 25, originally signed with New England as a rookie free agent out of New Mexico on May 2, 2019 and spent his rookie season on injured reserve. The 5-foot-9, 190-pounder spent last season on the practice squad before being elevated for the season-finale against the New York Jets on Jan. 2, 2021. Ross was inactive in that game. He was released at the end of training camp this past summer and was then signed to the practice squad.
Wilkerson, 24, was released by the Patriots following training camp on Aug. 31 and signed to the practice squad on Sept. 1. He originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Tennessee out of Southeast Missouri State in 2020 and joined the Patriots practice squad prior to the start of the regular season. The 6-foot-1, 201-pounder was elevated to the New England 53-man roster prior the victory at the New York Jets on Nov. 9, 2020 and played two snaps on offense.