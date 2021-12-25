Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Dec 24 - 12:00 AM | Sun Dec 26 - 10:40 AM

Patriots All Access: Bills Preview

Patriots This Week: Colts Lookback and Bills Preview

AFC Playoff Picture: NFL Week 16

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Bills Preview, Deatrich Wise Jr. One-on-One

Expert Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Patriots Week 16 rooting guide

How the Patriots gave back this holiday season 

Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

Belichick, Jones earn nods from NFL execs

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

10 Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Bills

Game Preview: Bills at Patriots

Sights and Sounds: Week 15 vs Indianapolis Colts

Josh McDaniels 12/21: "We will go in with a plan that we feel comfortable about"

Patriots Mailbag: Looking ahead to draft and playoffs

NFL Notes: End of streak knocks Pats from top

What will Patriots receiving corps look like vs. Buffalo?

Despite the loss, still plenty at stake for Pats

Notebook: Pats bury Colts loss

How the Patriots can get back on track

Patriots Activate LB Josh Uche from Injured Reserve; Elevate Three Players to the Active Roster

Dec 25, 2021 at 06:12 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2021-Transactions-16x9

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have activated LB Josh Uche off injured reserve. Uche was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 17.

In addition, the Patriots elevated DL Daniel Ekuale (pronounced – ee-QWALL-lay), DB D'Angelo Ross and WR Kristian Wilkerson to the active roster.

2021_headshots_recropped__0008_Uche_Josh_2021

Josh Uche

#55 LB

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 245 lbs
  • College: Michigan

Uche, 23, was drafted by New England in the second round (60th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Michigan. The 6-foot-3, 245-pounder played in nine of the first 10 games and accumulated 10 total tackles, three sacks and one fumble recovery before being placed on injured reserve.

daniel_ekuale_headshot-2021

Daniel Ekuale

#95 DT

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 305 lbs
  • College: Washington State

Ekuale, 27, was elevated to the active roster for the games vs. the New York Jets (10/25), at the Los Angeles Chargers (10/31), at Buffalo (12/6) and at Indianapolis (12/18) and saw action as a reserve, finishing with three tackles including two sacks. Ekuale originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Cleveland in 2018 out of Washington State. The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder spent the majority of his rookie season on the practice squad before making the 53-man roster in 2019. After being released by Cleveland at the end of training camp in 2020, he signed with Jacksonville to the practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster in late September. Ekuale was released by Jacksonville on Aug. 31, 2021 and was signed to the New England practice squad on Sept. 5. Overall, he has played in 20 NFL games and has registered 20 total tackles and three sacks.

2021_headshots_recropped__0018_Ross_D'Angelo_2021

D'Angelo Ross

#39 DB

  • Height: 5-9
  • Weight: 190 lbs
  • College: New Mexico

Ross, 25, originally signed with New England as a rookie free agent out of New Mexico on May 2, 2019 and spent his rookie season on injured reserve. The 5-foot-9, 190-pounder spent last season on the practice squad before being elevated for the season-finale against the New York Jets on Jan. 2, 2021. Ross was inactive in that game. He was released at the end of training camp this past summer and was then signed to the practice squad.

2021_headshots_recropped__0004_Wilkerson_Kristian_2021

Kristian Wilkerson

#17 WR

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 214 lbs
  • College: Southeast Missouri State

Wilkerson, 24, was released by the Patriots following training camp on Aug. 31 and signed to the practice squad on Sept. 1. He originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Tennessee out of Southeast Missouri State in 2020 and joined the Patriots practice squad prior to the start of the regular season. The 6-foot-1, 201-pounder was elevated to the New England 53-man roster prior the victory at the New York Jets on Nov. 9, 2020 and played two snaps on offense.

Related Content

news

Patriots Elevate Three Players to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced that they have elevated DL Daniel Ekuale, OL James Ferentz and RB Devine Ozigbo to the active roster
news

Patriots Place LB Ronnie Perkins on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced that they have placed LB Ronnie Perkins on injured reserve.
news

Safety Joshuah Bledsoe activated to the 53-man roster; Guard Alex Redmond placed on injured reserve; Released linebacker Calvin Munson

The New England Patriots announced that they have activated S Joshuah Bledsoe to the 53-man roster and placed G Alex Redmond on injured reserve from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots released LB Calvin Munson. 
news

Patriots Activate LB Jamie Collins; Elevate DL Daniel Ekuale and DB Sean Davis to the Active Roster

Patriots announced that they have activated LB Jamie Collins off injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots have elevated DL Daniel Ekuale (Covid-19) and DB Sean Davis (standard elevation) to the active roster.
news

Patriots Sign K Quinn Nordin to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed K Quinn Nordin to the practice squad.
news

Patriots release kicker Quinn Nordin; Release DB Thakarius (BoPete) Keyes from the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have released rookie K Quinn Nordin. In addition, the Patriots released DB Thakarius (BoPete) Keyes from the practice squad. 
news

Patriots Sign DB Thakarius (BoPete) Keyes and RB Devine Ozigbo to the Practice Squad; Release DL Niles Scott

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DB Thakarius (BoPete) Keyes and RB Devine Ozigbo (pronounced – oh-ZIG-bo) to the practice squad and released DL Niles Scott from the practice squad. 
news

Patriots Sign DL Niles Scott to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed DL Niles Scott to the practice squad. 
news

Patriots sign punter Corliss Waitman to the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed P Corliss Waitman to the practice squad. 
news

Patriots activate DL Chase Winovich to the 53-man roster; Place LB Josh Uche on Injured Reserve; Release WR Malcolm Perry from Injured Reserve

The New England Patriots announced that they have activated DL Chase Winovich to the 53-man roster and placed LB Josh Uche on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots released WR Malcolm Perry from injured reserve. 
news

Patriots Activate T Trent Brown Off Injured Reserve; Place LB Jamie Collins on Injured Reserve; Elevate DL Tashawn Bower and TE Matt LaCosse to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced that they have activated T Trent Brown off injured reserve and placed LB Jamie Collins on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots elevated DL Tashawn Bower and TE Matt LaCosse to the active roster from the practice squad. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Activate LB Josh Uche from Injured Reserve; Elevate Three Players to the Active Roster

10 Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Bills

Expert Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

How to Watch/Listen: Bills at Patriots

Game Preview: Bills at Patriots

How the Patriots gave back this holiday season 

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Bills Preview, Deatrich Wise Jr. One-on-One

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, and Mike Dussault discuss the upcoming matchup between the Patriots and the Bills on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium. Plus, Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Deatrich Wise.

Patriots This Week: Colts Lookback and Bills Preview

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots loss against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots All Access: Bills Preview

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we celebrate the special holiday presents that Patriots fans were able to enjoy this year. In addition, Steve Burton goes one-on-one with Patriots captain Devin McCourty and Coach Belichick spotlights the power running of Bills QB Josh Allen on the Belestrator. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Jonnu Smith 12/24: "We are getting better and focusing on getting better"

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith addresses the media on Friday, December 24th, 2021.

Ted Karras on Jarrett Stidham 12/24: "Works his hardest and contributed a lot, and is a good friend of mine"

Patriots center Ted Karras addresses the media on Friday, December 24th, 2021.

Jalen Mills 12/24:  "It's all about getting back to us"

Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills addresses the media on Friday, December 24th, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising