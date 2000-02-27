Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Apr 15 - 12:00 AM | Sun Apr 17 - 11:55 PM

A chance to Groh: Player personnel director talks draft, teambuilding

Mack Wilson, Montgomery come full circle with Celebrity Softball Game

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Jabrill Peppers 4/12: "I think my best ball is ahead of me"

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

NFL Notes: Mac Jones' rookie deal provides options

Patriots Mailbag: Sizing up the draft from a Patriots perspective

Get to know newest Patriots Jabrill Peppers, DeVante Parker

Harvard Business School announces Robert K. Kraft Family Fellowship Fund

Who's up next for the Patriots Hall of Fame?

Brandon King accepts Ed Block Courage Award at virtual gala

Jalen Mills gets to swim with sharks after adopting their 'mindset'

Patriots Acquire WR DeVante Parker in Trade with Miami

Analyzing Patriots mock draft projections

Report: Patriots acquire WR DeVante Parker from Miami

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Mac Jones presents Brockton Boys & Girls Club with $100K donation

Brian Hoyer and family visit MSPCA-Angell in Boston

Report: Patriots sign Jabrill Peppers

Kraft sets high expectations for 2022 Patriots

Patriots agree to terms with Eric Bjornson

Looking to fill the void left by Ben Coates’ release from the team, the Patriots have agreed to terms with Dallas Cowboys tight end Eric Bjornson.

Feb 27, 2000 at 05:47 PM

Looking to fill the void left by Ben Coates' release from the team, the Patriots have agreed to terms with Dallas Cowboys tight end Eric Bjornson.

While he is not the receiver Coates was in his prime, Bjornson, 28, is a capable target for quarterback Drew Bledsoe and he posted solid numbers in two seasons as the Cowboys starting tight end.

Those two seasons came in 1996 and 1997. He started 10 games in 1996 after filling in for the injured Jay Novacek and hauled in 48 passes for 388 yards with three touchdowns. A year later, he made 47 grabs for 442 yards in 14 starts.

The 6-4, 235-pound Bjornson has battled injuries throughout his career, but showed solid receiving skills during those two season. In 1998, he was replaced as the starter by 1997 first-round pick (22nd overall) David LaFleur out of LSU. That season, Bjornson had just 15 receptions for 218 yards before making 10 catches last year for 131 yards.

Bjornson will compete with third-year tight end Rod Rutledge, who is a solid blocker, but has yet to prove himself as a receiver. The scouting report on Rutledge is that he has soft hands, but lacks concentration too often as a receiver. Bjornson's signing means Rutledge can still develop those skills without the pressure of being the team's focal point at tight end. Rutledge had seven receptions for 66 yards in 1999 after going without a catch during his rookie campaign.

Bjornson was originally a fourth-round pick (110th overall) in 1996 out of Washington.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Berj Najarian runs 2022 Boston Marathon, but that's nothing compared to his Armenian ancestors

The Patriots director of football/head coach administration is running to raise money for his non-profit Who We Are

news

A chance to Groh: Player personnel director talks draft, teambuilding

Matt Groh, New England's new director of player personnel, covers a variety of topics during his first Patriots pre-draft press conference.

news

Transcript: Matt Groh Press Conference 4/15

Read the full transcript from Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh's press conference on Friday, April 15, 2022.

news

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

Scouting which 50 NFL Draft prospects would best fit the New England Patriots' needs and wants.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Berj Najarian runs 2022 Boston Marathon, but that's nothing compared to his Armenian ancestors

A chance to Groh: Player personnel director talks draft, teambuilding

Transcript: Matt Groh Press Conference 4/15

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

Mack Wilson, Montgomery come full circle with Celebrity Softball Game

Damien Harris believes Celtics 'can accomplish anything' in NBA Playoffs

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Matt Groh 4/15: "We are constantly trying to evolve and adapt"

Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh addresses the media during his pre-Draft press conference on Friday, April 15, 2022.

Get ready for the 2022 NFL Draft

Are you ready for the NFL Draft? The New England Patriots are set to make their draft selections at the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28. Who will be the next Patriots pick to walk across the draft stage in Las Vegas?

Patriots Foundation hosts Operation Shower to provide "Welcome Baby" boxes to expecting military mothers

The New England Patriots Foundation, joined by David Andrews, Will Sherman and Tre Nixon, teamed up with Operation Shower and PepsiCo to pack, deliver and distribute "Welcome Baby" boxes to expecting military families at Fort Devens Army Base.

Jabrill Peppers 4/12: "I think my best ball is ahead of me"

Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers addresses the media on Tuesday, April 12th, 2022.

An NFL Draft Wish Come True

20-year old Ben Lepper was diagnosed with leukemia at age 17. Today, as a guest of the Patriots Foundation and Make-a-Wish, he visited Gillette Stadium where he was asked by Robert Kraft to travel to this month's NFL Draft in Las Vegas and announce the Patriots second-round pick.

Meet WR DeVante Parker

Patriots new wide receiver DeVante Parker introduces himself to New England fans.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

Scouting which 50 NFL Draft prospects would best fit the New England Patriots' needs and wants.

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots eye eight 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising