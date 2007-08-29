Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Unfiltered Thu Jan 27 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM

Photos: Best Patriots Action Shots of 2021 

2001 Flashback: Special win in Pittsburgh showcased winning team formula

2021 Season In Review: Inside the Numbers

Patriots Mailbag: Crafting an offseason Patriots plan

Two Patriots named to PFWA All-Rookie team

NFL Notes: Have we seen the last of Brady?

Celebrating 28 Years of Kraft Family Ownership of the New England Patriots

6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

Patriots Unfiltered's 2021 Lighthouse Awards

10 Burning Patriots offseason questions

Patriots Roster Rundown

2001 Flashback: Snow Bowl remains an all-time Patriots classic

Mac Jones, Patriots teammates share season-ending messages on social media

Patriots Mailbag: On to the '22 offseason

NFL Notes: Pats need to make some speedy decisions

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Slater Family Foundation Hosts Event To Empower People of Color In Honor of MLK Day

Patriots path forward goes through AFC East

Patriots and Giants meet in final tune-up

Aug 29, 2007 at 01:00 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Asante Samuel is back with the Patriots and preparing for the regular season. Michael Strahan remains away from the Giants and may never play again.

While their teammates wrap up the exhibition season against each other Thursday night, the two defensive stars who held out of training camp almost certainly will be on the sidelines.

Samuel, who shared the NFL lead with 10 interceptions last season, signed a one-year, $7.79 million contract on Tuesday for his fifth season with New England and has been given a roster exemption.

Strahan, a seven-time Pro Bowl player and the league's all-time sacks leader, has been mulling retirement and has missed New York's entire camp. He spoke Tuesday morning with Giants general manager Jerry Reese and a decision is expected late this week.

Justin Tuck has filled in well in place of Strahan at left end and the defensive line has played solidly in the last two games. Mathias Kiwanuka has moved from defensive line to strongside linebacker.

Samuel's return would send Randall Gay, who has been filling in, back to a role in the nickel defense.

"I've never been in a situation like that," Samuel said of missing so much practice time. "It's new for me and I'm ready for the challenge, though. Hopefully, I'll overcome it."

He could be in the starting lineup for the Patriots' season opener Sept. 9 at the New York Jets. The Giants begin the season that night at Dallas.

"I just don't think you can prepare your team for the season by just focusing it totally on your preseason opponents," New England coach Bill Belichick said. "There are going to be things that are going to come up during the year where we just want to cover it ... and then we allocate time to our preseason opponents."

Many starters play sparingly or not at all in the last exhibition game.

"I don't know how much we are going to play," said Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who has been playing well. "What is really our goal is to go down there and get one good drive and try to get a score. That probably would be it. Run the ball, get some first downs and go down and get a touchdown or a field goal. We want to stay sharp and in tune."

New York (1-2) has been hit hard by injuries during the exhibition season. In last Saturday's 20-12 loss to the Jets, weakside linebacker Kawika Mitchell pulled a groin muscle.

"The whistle is still going to blow. The ball is going to be kicked off," said Reggie Torbor, who is expected to start for Mitchell. "That's the way you have to look at it. When the guys can get back, they will get back. We just have to hold it down."

The place-kicking job appears to be the only one still open on the Giants. Veteran Lawrence Tynes and free agent Josh Huston are competing for it.

For the Patriots (1-2), Tom Brady started and played midway through the third quarter of their 24-7 win at Carolina last Friday. Last season, he didn't play at all in the last exhibition game.

Randy Moss could miss his fourth straight game with a hamstring injury that Belichick said is improving, leaving another newcomer, Donte' Stallworth, as the top wide receiver.

"There's still a lot of things I've got to work on," Stallworth said. "I missed the early part of camp" for physical reasons.

The Patriots and Giants meet again this year in what should be a much more important game -- the last one of the regular season.

"It's good to go against a player you will see later in the year," New York guard Chris Snee said. "Obviously, he is going to watch the film and make adjustments to you."

But so much can happen between then and now: the loss of key players to injuries, the improvement of young players, the return of star players.

"Certainly, we play close attention to the Giants because they're on our schedule this year, but then again, it is the last game," Belichick said. "It's so far away that there's going to be a lot of changes."

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Robert Kraft's decision to go with Bill Belichick changed the Patriots forever

It's been 22 years since Robert Kraft rolled the dice and tabbed Bill Belichick as head coach of the Patriots. A lot has changed (for the better) since then.
news

Flashback: Best of Bill Belichick's First Press Conference

22 years ago today, the Patriots named Bill Belichick head coach of the New England Patriots. We look back at some notable quotes from Bill Belichick's introductory press conference on January 27, 2000.
news

Patriots 2021 Rookie Review

Reviewing the Patriots 2021 rookie class and looking forward to next season and how they might develop in their second season.
news

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Robert Kraft's decision to go with Bill Belichick changed the Patriots forever

Flashback: Best of Bill Belichick's First Press Conference

Patriots 2021 Rookie Review

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2021 Season In Review: Inside the Numbers

2001 Flashback: Special win in Pittsburgh showcased winning team formula

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Top 10 Patriots plays 2021 season

Watch the 10 best highlight plays made by the New England Patriots in the 2021 NFL season.

Patriots All Access: Season Recap

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Mike Reiss and Paul Perillo take a look back at the highs and lows of the 2021 season and offer their insight on the state of the roster and changes that may take place this offseason. In addition, Steve Burton and Scott Zolak discuss Mac Jones' performance in his rookie year. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Celebrating 28 Years of Kraft Family Ownership of the New England Patriots

We flashback to January 21, 1994, the day that Robert Kraft purchased the Patriots, which kept the team in New England.

Patriots 2001 Lookback: Game Highlights from the Divisional Game Patriots vs Raiders

Watch full highlights from New England's Divisional Game against the Oakland Raiders on Saturday, January 19, 2002.

Mac Jones' top plays 2021 season

Watch New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' top plays during the NFL 2021 season.

Adrian Phillips 1/17: "I feel like this team has accomplished a lot of things"

Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Monday, January 17th, 2022.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Do Your Job: Patriots Team Plane

Welcome aboard AirKraft, the Patriots team plane, used primarily to transport the New England Patriots to road games since 2017, but also the vehicle for goodwill missions across the region, country, and world. Explore the plane's construction, purpose, and journey in the latest episode of Do Your Job presented by Bose.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising