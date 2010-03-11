Official website of the New England Patriots

Belestrator: Breaking down the weapons on the Buffalo Bills

Super Surprise for the Haley Family

Mac Jones 12/1: "People who love football want to play in games like these"

Bill Belichick 12/1: Bills are "top to bottom a good football team"

Notebook: Pats prep for "game-changer" Josh Allen

Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/1

Josh McDaniels on Mac Jones 11/30: "He's a guy that wants to do everything the best he can"

Patriots Mailbag: Is Belichick the Coach of the Year?

Sights and Sounds: Week 12 vs Tennessee Titans

'He's always with him': Devin McCourty helps family keep their son's memory alive 

Ted Karras represents his friends at Village of Merici for My Cause My Cleats

Inside the Patriots Locker Room After Win Over Titans

Patriots keep moving up in AFC

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots vs. Titans 

Mac Jones on WEEI 11/29: "We're still hungry"

Jim Trotter makes case for Richard Seymour to be inducted into the Hall of Fame

Game Notes: Patriots win their sixth game in a row

4 Keys from Patriots 36-13 win over Titans

Patriots and Raytheon Launch 'The Power to Hear' Engineering Design Challenge

Mar 11, 2010 at 01:00 AM

Foxborough, Mass. - The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon is challenging New England students to capture the sounds of the game.

There's nothing like the excitement of live football and it is because of technology that the sounds of the game are delivered to millions of viewers via television. From the cracking of pads to the quarterback's signal calls to the roar of the crowd, sideline parabolic microphones help bring fans at home closer to the action.

"The Power to Hear" competition will challenge New England middle and high school students in grades 6 through 12 to create a cost-effective functional parabolic microphone. Throughout the competition, students will apply their knowledge and understanding of science, technology, engineering and mathematics in the development of their device in addition to gaining hands-on experience in the engineering design process.

Members of the winning team will earn the exclusive opportunity to use their device on the field during a Patriots training camp practice.

"The Hall is proud to partner with the incredible engineers at Raytheon to make this project and challenge a reality," said The Hall's executive director, Bryan Morry. "We are very fortunate to have their expertise available to us. Raytheon's commitment to math and science education provides us with the foundation to work with students to show them how football connects to those disciplines in so many different areas of the game both on and off the field. This competition is a real-world application where students design and build something they can actually see used on the field on game day. It's an exciting opportunity for students to win a chance to use their microphones here at Patriot Place."

Registration for the design challenge opens March 15 and concludes March 30. Adult team coaches are encouraged to register their teams consisting of three to six members and access "The Power to Hear" competition requirements and rules online at http://www.patriot-place.com/thehalleducation.aspx.

Certain elements of the project are to be submitted by May 10. Submissions and completed parabolic microphones will then be reviewed and judged at Gillette Stadium on May 22 and 23.

"The Power to Hear" competition is part of The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon's commitment to meeting its education mission. It is The Hall's goal, in cooperation with its partner, Raytheon, to develop ambitious educational programming that promotes the development of 21st century skills. The Hall and Raytheon have partnered in programs such as this to help increase U.S. students' interest in math and science by engaging those students in activities they enjoy such as sports, fashion and music.

ABOUT THE HALL AT PATRIOT PLACE PRESENTED BY RAYTHEON
The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon is the crown jewel of Patriot Place and the only sports and education experience of its kind. Through a dazzling array of interactive multimedia exhibits and artifacts never before viewable by the public, The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon showcases the tradition of the New England Patriots, explores the history of football in New England, and promotes math and science education for thousands of schoolchildren each year. In 2009, The Hall received a Gold MUSE Award from the American Association of Museums and The Hall's signature film, "Patriots Way," won a CINE Golden Eagle Award. The Hall was named to Boston Globe Magazine's Best of the New, and was a Yankee magazine Editor's Choice recommendation. For more information, please visit www.thehallatpatriotplace.com.

ABOUT RAYTHEON
Raytheon Company, with 2007 sales of $21.3 billion, is a technology leader specializing in defense, homeland security and other government markets throughout the world. With a history of innovation spanning 86 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration and other capabilities in the areas of sensing; effects; and command, control, communications and intelligence systems, as well as a broad range of mission support services. With headquarters in Waltham, Mass., Raytheon employs 72,000 people worldwide.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down Dawson Knox, Buffalo's defensive line, and Greg Rousseau on this edition of the Belestrator. For more Patriots All Access, tune in this Friday, December 3rd at 7:00pm on WBZ-TV. The full show will also be available on Patriots.com shortly following the broadcast.

Robert Kraft surprised the Haley family with super bowl tickets. Their 14 year old daughter Katherine has brain cancer and is a patient at Mass General Brigham. Katherine stayed in a room at Christopher Haven during treatment. The family came to Gillette Stadium to thank Robert Kraft and give him a gift.

Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty addresses the media on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy addresses the media on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.
