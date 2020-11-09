Patriots announce a series of roster moves

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DL Tashawn Bower to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and activated LB Terez Hall and WR Kristian Wilkerson to the 53-man roster from the practice squad (Standard Elevations).
Bower, 25, [#96] was elevated to the to the 53-man roster from the practice squad for Week 7 vs. San Francisco and Week 8 vs. Buffalo. He appeared as a reserve in both games and registered five tackles. The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder originally signed with the Minnesota Vikings as a rookie free agent out of Louisiana State on May 5, 2017. Bower appeared in seven regular-season games as a reserve over two seasons for the Vikings and totaled seven tackles and one sack. He joined the New England practice squad in 2019 and started this season on the Patriots practice squad.
Hall, 23 [#59], originally joined the Patriots in 2019 as a rookie free agent out of Missouri and spent last year on the practice squad. The 6-foot-2, 235-pounder appeared in 48 games over four seasons at Missouri and registered 186 tackles, six sacks, an interception and a forced fumble. Hall was a team captain as a senior in 2018. He went to training camp with the Patriots this summer and joined the New England practice squad on Sept. 6.
Wilkerson, 23 [#88] was originally signed by the Tennessee Titans on May 7, 2020, as a rookie free agent out of Southeast Missouri State. The 6-foot-1, 201-pounder was released on Sept. 5 and signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 8. Wilkerson played in 47 games with 43 starts during his collegiate career and registered 219 receptions for 3,540 yards and 33 touchdowns. His reception total, receiving yardage and receiving touchdowns are school records. Last season, Wilkerson started all 13 games and posted 71 receptions for 1,350 yards and 10 touchdowns.