Game-Day Roster Update: Defense loses three starters

Expert Predictions: Week 9 picks for Patriots at Jets

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Jets

Coffee with the Coach: Getting ready for the Jets

Unfiltered Notebook 11/6: Newton sees Pats ready to go vs. Jets

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Pats look to break winless streak vs. winless Jets

Unfiltered Notebook 11/5: Onwenu's surprising versatility

Belestrator: Preparing for the Versatile New York Defense

Week 9: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Unfiltered Notebook 11/4: Reinforcements will have to wait

Patriots Acquire WR Isaiah Ford in a Trade with Miami; Announce Additional Roster Moves

Analysis: Patriots trade for receiver Isaiah Ford

Unfiltered Notebook 11/3: McDaniels finds pieces to build on

Week 9 NFL Notes: Flores makes the right move

Unfiltered Notebook 11/2: Pats will keep fighting

After Further Review: Young guns stand out despite disappointing loss

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/2

Cam Newton on WEEI 11/2: 'We can turn this thing around'

Patriots fans get creative with pumpkins, Halloween costumes

Game Observations: Patriots fumble chance to knock off Bills

Top Bill-ing: New England battles, ultimately succumbs to East-leading Buffalo

What Went Wrong: Ball Security & Run Defense

Cam Newton 11/1: 'It's unacceptable - I have to protect the ball better'

Patriots announce a series of roster moves

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DL Tashawn Bower to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and activated LB Terez Hall and WR Kristian Wilkerson to the 53-man roster from the practice squad (Standard Elevations).

Bower, 25, [#96] was elevated to the to the 53-man roster from the practice squad for Week 7 vs. San Francisco and Week 8 vs. Buffalo. He appeared as a reserve in both games and registered five tackles. The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder originally signed with the Minnesota Vikings as a rookie free agent out of Louisiana State on May 5, 2017. Bower appeared in seven regular-season games as a reserve over two seasons for the Vikings and totaled seven tackles and one sack. He joined the New England practice squad in 2019 and started this season on the Patriots practice squad.

Tashawn Bower

Hall, 23 [#59], originally joined the Patriots in 2019 as a rookie free agent out of Missouri and spent last year on the practice squad. The 6-foot-2, 235-pounder appeared in 48 games over four seasons at Missouri and registered 186 tackles, six sacks, an interception and a forced fumble. Hall was a team captain as a senior in 2018. He went to training camp with the Patriots this summer and joined the New England practice squad on Sept. 6.

Terez Hall

Wilkerson, 23 [#88] was originally signed by the Tennessee Titans on May 7, 2020, as a rookie free agent out of Southeast Missouri State. The 6-foot-1, 201-pounder was released on Sept. 5 and signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 8. Wilkerson played in 47 games with 43 starts during his collegiate career and registered 219 receptions for 3,540 yards and 33 touchdowns. His reception total, receiving yardage and receiving touchdowns are school records. Last season, Wilkerson started all 13 games and posted 71 receptions for 1,350 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Kristian Wilkerson

