Patriots announce a series of roster moves

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DL Tashawn Bower to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and activated LB Terez Hall and WR Kristian Wilkerson to the 53-man roster from the practice squad (Standard Elevations).

Bower, 25, [#96] was elevated to the to the 53-man roster from the practice squad for Week 7 vs. San Francisco and Week 8 vs. Buffalo. He appeared as a reserve in both games and registered five tackles. The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder originally signed with the Minnesota Vikings as a rookie free agent out of Louisiana State on May 5, 2017. Bower appeared in seven regular-season games as a reserve over two seasons for the Vikings and totaled seven tackles and one sack. He joined the New England practice squad in 2019 and started this season on the Patriots practice squad.