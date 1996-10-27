Patriots beat Bills 28-25

The Patriots claimed a 28-25 victory over the Buffalo Bills to move into a three-way tie for first place along with the Bills and the Indianapolis Colts. Drew Bledsoe led the Patriots on an eight-play, 84-yard drive, capped by a Curtis Martin 10-yard touchdown run, to give the Patriots a 21-18 lead in the fourth quarter. Linebacker Willie McGinest then intercepted a Jim Kelly pass and returned it 46 yards to score his first career touchdown and give the Patriots a 10-point lead with :41 remaining in the game.

Bledsoe finished with a season-high performance, completing 32 of 45 passes for 373 yards and a touchdown and a quarterback rating of 103.3. Bledsoe connected with Shawn Jefferson on a 42-yard completion on the Patriots' second possession, setting up a 4-yard touchdown pass to RB Curtis Martin. Two-second quarter field goals by Adam Vinatieri game the Patriots a 13-0 lead at the half. But the Bills answered with 10 in the third quarter before Patriots DE Mike Jones pressured Jim Kelly in his own end zone for what resulted in a safety for the Pats and a 15-10 lead. The Bills took their first lead of the game when Thurman Thomas capped a 14-play, 72-yard drive on his fourth attempt at the goalline. A 2-point conversion put the Bills up by three, 18-15. The Patriots had an opportunity to tie the game with less that four minutes remaining in the game, but a 54-yard field goal attempt by Vinatieri fell short of the crossbar and game the Bills the ball at their own 45-yard line. The Patriots forced the Bills to punt, which set up the 84-yard scoring drive orchestrated by Bledsoe.