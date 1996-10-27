Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Feb 11 - 12:00 AM | Tue Mar 15 - 12:55 PM

Matthew Slater named 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Winner

Richard Seymour Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Mac Jones shows off red carpet look before NFL Honors

Kraft family surprises marathon runner with Super Bowl LVI tickets

Mayo, Judon review '21 defense, look ahead to '22

5 fun facts from Hunter Henry's Instagram Q&A

Patriots Hire Joe Judge as Offensive Assistant

Patriots Mailbag: Coaching carousel continues

Mac Jones and the year two jump at quarterback

NFL Notes: Award season has arrived

Mac Jones does the Griddy at NFL Pro Bowl

Mac Jones, J.C. Jackson stand out at Pro Bowl

Mac Jones wins 'Thread the Needle' event at Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

Statement from Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Retirement

Congratulations Tom!

Statement from Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's Retirement

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Patriots Mailbag: Replacing McDaniels, draft plans and more

NFL Notes: Josh McDaniels will be missed

15 Potential Patriots to watch at Senior Bowl

Patriots beat Bills 28-25

Oct 27, 1996 at 10:00 AM

The Patriots claimed a 28-25 victory over the Buffalo Bills to move into a three-way tie for first place along with the Bills and the Indianapolis Colts. Drew Bledsoe led the Patriots on an eight-play, 84-yard drive, capped by a Curtis Martin 10-yard touchdown run, to give the Patriots a 21-18 lead in the fourth quarter. Linebacker Willie McGinest then intercepted a Jim Kelly pass and returned it 46 yards to score his first career touchdown and give the Patriots a 10-point lead with :41 remaining in the game.

Bledsoe finished with a season-high performance, completing 32 of 45 passes for 373 yards and a touchdown and a quarterback rating of 103.3. Bledsoe connected with Shawn Jefferson on a 42-yard completion on the Patriots' second possession, setting up a 4-yard touchdown pass to RB Curtis Martin. Two-second quarter field goals by Adam Vinatieri game the Patriots a 13-0 lead at the half. But the Bills answered with 10 in the third quarter before Patriots DE Mike Jones pressured Jim Kelly in his own end zone for what resulted in a safety for the Pats and a 15-10 lead. The Bills took their first lead of the game when Thurman Thomas capped a 14-play, 72-yard drive on his fourth attempt at the goalline. A 2-point conversion put the Bills up by three, 18-15. The Patriots had an opportunity to tie the game with less that four minutes remaining in the game, but a 54-yard field goal attempt by Vinatieri fell short of the crossbar and game the Bills the ball at their own 45-yard line. The Patriots forced the Bills to punt, which set up the 84-yard scoring drive orchestrated by Bledsoe.

Leading 28-18, the Patriots were once again victimized by a Hail Mary pass with just 33 seconds remaining in the game. The pass was tipped by Steve Tasker near the goalline and caught by Andre Reed for a 48-yard touchdown and a 28-25 final.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mac Jones Super Bowl radio row roundup

The Patriots rookie made the media rounds before the Super Bowl, giving insight into his rookie season and expectations for 2022.
news

Mac Jones shows off style at NFL Honors

Mac Jones attends NFL Honors event in California.
news

Matthew Slater named 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Winner

New England Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater has been named the 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Winner.
news

Richard Seymour Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former New England Patriots defensive lineman Richard Seymour was elected for enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame tonight. Seymour will join the Hall of Fame Class of 2022 at an induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio, this summer. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Mac Jones Super Bowl radio row roundup

Mac Jones shows off style at NFL Honors

Matthew Slater named 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Winner

Richard Seymour Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Seymour becomes 10th Patriot in Pro Football Hall of Fame

Patriots player social justice fund distributes $560,000 to 11 local organizations 

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mac Jones on Radio Row

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones tours radio row during Super Bowl LVI week in LA.

Mac Jones reflects on 2021 season, first NFL Honors

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones reflects on his rookie season and first NFL Honors.

Patriots legend Ty Law delivers Hall of Fame news to former teammate Richard Seymour

New England Patriots Hall of Fame legend Ty Law delivers Hall of Fame news to former teammate Richard Seymour.

Mac Jones reflects on rookie season 'GMFB'

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones joins "Good Morning Football to talk about his rookie season in the NFL.

Lawrence Guy discusses how his 'Lawrence Guy Family Foundation' impacts families

New England Patriots defensive tackle Lawrence Guy discusses the impact his foundation has had during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class announced

2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class is announced at the NFL Honors.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Tom Brady's career may be over but his impact will last forever.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising